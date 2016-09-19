2016 Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show Issues A Call To Artists

By Kathy L. Collins
Artists, amateurs and professionals, young and old who live in Hillsborough County, are urged to submit entries for the 2016 Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show. The Hillsborough County Fair runs October 20-23 and October 27-30. The fair is held at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover (east of Brandon on SR 60).
Fine art entries must be original and not older than two years. No entry previously shown at the fair will be accepted. Adult art will be judged according to their respective media. Youth art will be defined and judged in three categories- Elementary (grades 1st through 5th); Middle (grade 6th through 8th); and Secondary (grades 9th through 12th).
Artists may enter up to three pieces. Each piece is not to exceed 32 inches including the frame. All 2-D art must have installed screws and wires and be ready to hang. Fine art consists of acrylic, oil, watercolor, computer/graphics, pencil, charcoal, ink, mixed media and digital fine art.
Pre-registered entrants will receive one free fair ticket. Pre-registration must be postmarked by Monday, October 10 in order to receive the free ticket.
The entry form can be downloaded at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com (click on competition and then visual arts). Entry forms can be scanned and emailed to mjwagoner5757@gmail.com or mailed to Mary Jane Wagner at 3412 Silver Meadow Way, Plant City, FL 33566.
All Fine Arts entries must be hand delivered to the fairgrounds on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or on Monday, October 17 from 3-6 p.m. There is no entry fee.
The show will be judged by highly qualified judges. Awards will be given on a merit basis based on the intended theme, design, composition, mastery of medium, technique and presentation. There will be winners for Best of Show, First, Second and Third Place.
Small monetary prizes and ribbons will be awarded in all categories.
Mary Jane Wagner, chair of the Fine Arts Show said, “The Fine Art Show is moving to the Family Living area which is located in a large building on the fairgrounds. This will allow fair visitors to view all types of art including fine arts, crafts, photography and other creative entries all in one central location.”
For a detailed explanation of the rules and to print an entry form, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
