Staff Report
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is organizing a Community Political Forum on Thursday, September 29th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Riverview. This evening has been designed to educate and bring awareness to our community and give the candidates appearing on your ballot an opportunity to speak on issues affecting us.
Moderators Dr. Bryan Thatcher and Dixie Brady, Esq., will devote considerable time to questions and answers and each candidate will have the opportunity to speak. IF you have a specific question for a candidate that you would like to be considered to be asked by one of our moderators, please forward to Director@RiverviewChamber.com as soon as possible.
Thanks to our sponsors Mosaic, TECO and Thatcher Properties, there is no charge for admission or parking; and light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. This event is open to the public and we are expecting over 300 in attendance. Doors will open at 5:30PM; program will begin promptly at 6:30PM.
The following candidates have confirmed to participate:
United States Representative District 15
Jim Lange (DEM)
United States Representative District 16
Jan Schneider (DEM)
State Senator District 19
Darryl Ervin Rouson (DEM)
John Houman (REP)
State Representative District 59
Ross Spano (REP)
Rena Frazier (DEM)
Board of County Commissioners District 6
Tim Schock (REP)
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
Eric Seidel (REP)
Circuit Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit Group 24
Gary Dolgin
Melissa Polo
Property Appraiser
Bob Henriquez (DEM)
Todd D. Jones (REP)
School Board Member District 7
Cathy James
Lynn Gray
Soil and Water Conservation, Dist. 4
Nicholas Tobasco Bissett
Susan Dumke
For more information on candidates, go to our Special Edition Political Guide at http://www.ospreyobserver.com/digital-archives/2016/2016-10-Political-Guide/index.html
September 28, 2016
Community Political Forum
Staff Report
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is organizing a Community Political Forum on Thursday, September 29th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Riverview. This evening has been designed to educate and bring awareness to our community and give the candidates appearing on your ballot an opportunity to speak on issues affecting us.
Moderators Dr. Bryan Thatcher and Dixie Brady, Esq., will devote considerable time to questions and answers and each candidate will have the opportunity to speak. IF you have a specific question for a candidate that you would like to be considered to be asked by one of our moderators, please forward to Director@RiverviewChamber.com as soon as possible.
Thanks to our sponsors Mosaic, TECO and Thatcher Properties, there is no charge for admission or parking; and light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. This event is open to the public and we are expecting over 300 in attendance. Doors will open at 5:30PM; program will begin promptly at 6:30PM.
The following candidates have confirmed to participate:
United States Representative District 15
Jim Lange (DEM)
United States Representative District 16
Jan Schneider (DEM)
State Senator District 19
Darryl Ervin Rouson (DEM)
John Houman (REP)
State Representative District 59
Ross Spano (REP)
Rena Frazier (DEM)
Board of County Commissioners District 6
Tim Schock (REP)
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
Eric Seidel (REP)
Circuit Judge, 13th Judicial Circuit Group 24
Gary Dolgin
Melissa Polo
Property Appraiser
Bob Henriquez (DEM)
Todd D. Jones (REP)
School Board Member District 7
Cathy James
Lynn Gray
Soil and Water Conservation, Dist. 4
Nicholas Tobasco Bissett
Susan Dumke
For more information on candidates, go to our Special Edition Political Guide at http://www.ospreyobserver.com/digital-archives/2016/2016-10-Political-Guide/index.html
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community, Election, Featured Stories No comments Tags: Political Guide