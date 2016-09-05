5th Annual Pink Your Pony Saddle Up For A Cure Trail Ride To Benefit Local Family

By Kathy L. Collins
Join breast cancer survivor, Dawn Galia, and others at the 5th Annual Pink Your Pony Saddle Up For A Cure Trail Ride. This fun and unique event will be held on Saturday, October 8 at Bay Lake Stables, owned by Gary and Cindy Timbles. The stable is located at 4617 Garland Branch Rd. in Dover. Cost to participate is just $15.
Lunch, which will be provided by Dragon Fire BBQ and others is just $5. Non-riders can participate for $5 and everyone can get a t-shirt for $10.
In addition, local businesses and individuals can become sponsors for as little as $100.
There will be many amazing raffle items and silent auction items for both horse related and non-horse related items. According to Galia, “My Raffle Chair, Chris Black has outdone herself. We have some great items.”
As the name of the event suggests, riders are encouraged to “pink” their ponies. There will be prizes for the best decorated Pink Pony. For riders, there is a one and a half hour trail ride which will take you along the Dover Road Trails. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Tammy Morningstar and her family. Morningstar is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and is uninsured.
Galia, who is the Executive Director of Center Place said, “This year I was really thinking about what to do with the proceeds. I know how many expenses you incur when going through something like this.
Tammy Morningstar is a member of the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. As I was contemplating what to do, I was introduced to her and found out what she and her family have been going through. It was then that I decided that her family would receive the funding.”
This event has grown over the years. The first year, there were only 12 riders. At last year’s event there were 80 horses and many non-riders. This is an event where the community can come together and rally around a woman and her family who have given much to the community throughout the years. For more info contact Galia at 841-1409 or djgalia@gmail.com.
