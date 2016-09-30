A Call To Artists Has Been Issued For The 9th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival And Artisan Market

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
A call to artists and artisans has been issued by organizers of the 9th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market, which will be held on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Winthrop Common in Riverview. All artists and artisans who are interested in having their art work considered for this juried arts show, can visit www.winthroparts.org and download an application.
Applications received by November 30 must include an application fee of $25. Those submitted after December 1, must be accompanied by a $50 application fee. Once artists are notified of their acceptance into the show, there is an application fee of $100. For artisans, the application fee and timeline are the same. The artisan market fee is $250. Both fees are due by March 1, 2017.
The Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market is a juried show, and it has become a recognized and eagerly awaited annual event. Artists and artisans from the local area as well as nationally have participated in years past. Fine art artists who are accepted will be eligible to win monetary awards. Last year over $2,200 was awarded including $1,000 for Best of Show. The show is judged by highly qualified judges.
Katharine Sullivan-Dawes, the Director of Everything for Winthrop Arts, Inc. said, “We are adding spaces this year for both artists and artisans, as we want to showcase more talent in our community. We have also extended the application window, so artists and artisans have more time to submit their work. We are hoping for the largest and most diverse festival ever.”
Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist said, “The Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market is becoming a great venue for artists from all over to show their work. This community has truly embraced the arts.”
Sullivan-Dawes added, “In addition to attending this two day event, the community can embrace their inner art critic by becoming a Friend of Winthrop Arts sponsor for only $125. You can select your favorite artist and they receive a $75 award. It is a great way to get involved with this community event.”
Sponsorships are available at varying levels. For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org or email info@winthroparts.org.
