Backyard Birdseed, LLC., Opens New Store In Rich’s Backyard Spot

Staff Report
Backyard Birdseed, LLC is a family-owned retail supplier of premium birdseed that is free of filler ingredients and products for birding and outdoor living. Backyard Birdseed opened its doors on September 1 at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.
Owners, Brian and Heather Bisesto, grew into birding as regular customers of Rich’s Backyard Birds. The name, Backyard Birdseed, is a nod to Richard Crete’s birding legacy. Part of the vision for Backyard Birdseed is to honor Crete’s passion for birding by continuing to provide the same careful selection of birdseed blends.
As many in the community have shared, “Our birds won’t eat just any seeds!” Backyard Birdseed kicked off their business by donating a portion of their sales at the FishHawk Shopping Bazaar, this past June, to the Richard and Tanya Crete Memorial Bench/Birding Sanctuary Fund (managed by Operation Lotus).
The Bisestos will continue supporting the Memorial while establishing Backyard Birdseed as a favorite local supplier of products for enjoying backyard nature.
Backyard Birdseed is taking an innovative approach to the birding business by featuring an option to mix your own unique blend of seed at a per pound price.
Young shoppers will be able to explore in a kid’s corner featuring science kits, books, and an assortment of other age-appropriate items.
Feeders, bird houses and baths, products for hummingbirds, and an assortment of problem-solvers and garden décor are currently available.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 Noon-6 p.m., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during September.
The store will hold a grand opening event on Saturday, October 1.
For more information, please call 813-816-BIRD (2473) or visit www.backyardbirdseed.com.
September 30, 2016
