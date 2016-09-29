Bell Shoals Baptist Church Opening Its Fifth Campus In Riverview

Staff Report
Bell Shoals has been a part of the Brandon community for over 50 years and their Senior Pastor Dr. Stephen Rummage brings a vision of “one church multiplied to transform West Central Florida with the Gospel.” And with that commitment, the church is pleased to announce its newest campus which will open its doors on Sunday, October 30 at 11 a.m. The campus will meet at Sessums Elementary [11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33569] each week.
Campus Pastor Kyle Norton has worked with the campus expansion team and church volunteers for almost a year laying the groundwork. Norton is a native of Pensacola, Florida and met his wife, Amy while both were students at the University of West Florida. They have one son, Luke (2) who is not only, as they say, full of life but a gift that brings them a tremendous amount of joy.
Norton says he loves living out his calling to communicate the Bible in such a way that people see that they not only have immense value as human beings but are created for a purpose.
Norton further shared, “We want to be the best neighbor and we will engage with the community in assisting to meet the physical, mental and spiritual needs of Riverview.”
Riverview resident and Bell Shoals member Matthew Del Monte, is among many people who are excited about the expansion of the new Riverview Campus. “I believe God will use this campus to offer real hope and new life to the residents of Riverview and beyond. I am excited to come along side our Pastor Kyle and my church to branch out to my hometown.”
As a way of introduction, Bell Shoals will host two block parties. The first will be on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at South Pointe Park. The second will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sessums. Both will feature bounce houses, cotton candy, face painting, door prizes, hotdogs, music and more.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church has campuses in Apollo Beach, Brandon, Palm River, as well as a Hispanic campus located in the Chapel at the Brandon location. Visit www.bellshoals.com or call 813-689-4229 for information about campus locations, service times and activities. You can also follow Bell Shoals on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @BellShoals.
