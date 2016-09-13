Bloomingdale Graduate’s Tripstr App Helps Share Travel Memories

By Michelle Colesanti
You have just returned from a great vacation and want to share the specifics of your adventures along with your pictures, but by the time you return and get around to it, you realize you have forgotten a lot of the details.
Tripstr is a new app that is now available to help you share your future trips by automatically building beautiful trip journals from your iPhone photo library. The app tags the specific places you visited, stayed and dined, and instantly infuses your photos with chronology and meaning.
If you have the app on your phone during a trip, Tripstr will post updates as you travel, and your followers will get notifications so they can stay up-to-date the entire trip. You have an option for privacy if you choose.
Trip journals can be shared to the web and are viewable by anyone. You have the ability to share your “Top Spots” from the trip. It’s the best way to share your thoughts and recommend the most outstanding parts of your trip to other Tripstrs.
Co-founder and CEO of Tripstr, Austin Cooley, is a 2004 graduate of Bloomingdale High School. He went on to earn his Computer Engineering degree (Software and Hardware) from the University of Florida. He is one of two core team members who developed Tripstr, and along with designer Oykun Yilmaz, he has spent the last five years helping to build the product.
Jim Kitchen is also a co-founder and lead investor along with another important co-founder, Adlai Holler, also a graduate of Bloomingdale High School. Holler is a talented iOS Engineer that helped build the company, and now is an employee at Pinterest.
Prior to Tripstr, Cooley helped create a startup app, Quilt (Qui.lt), which is a mobile photo sharing app for families and friend groups.
Cooley said, “While many users come to Tripstr looking for a place to preserve their memories, we hope they come away with inspiration for future trips. One of the main features of Tripstr is the ability to ‘Save Places’ others have been; collecting spots to visit on your next adventure.”
The future looks bright for Tripstr. As it grows, upgrades will continue to be made.
“We want to make it easier to find trips people have taken and the top spots they visited while traveling. Beyond that, we want to make it easier for people to integrate their photos from other sources (like Dropbox, Instagram, etc.),” noted Cooley.
Video is also important to the long-term strategy, but according to Cooley, they want to get the core photo-sharing experience right before adding such a major new feature.
Currently, Tripstr is only compatible with Apple products. You can download it to your iPad or iPhone.
When not working hard on developing apps, Cooley enjoys playing on his keyboard. During high school and college, he was heavily involved in music. He currently resides in San Francisco, and enjoys hiking and exploring nature in the hills of the city as well as outside the city limits.
For more information on the app, visit tripstr.com. Download Tripstr for free from the Apple Store at apple.co/2beRirx.
