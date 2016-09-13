Center Place Offering Line Up Of Live Theatre This Fall

By Kathy L. Collins
While fall means children returning to school, fans rooting on their favorite football team and families going to festivals, it is also the time when Center Place’s live children’s theatre returns. Center Place has a line up of shows that are great for children 3 and older and their families.
Tickets for the shows are $6 for Center Place members; $7 for non-members; and $6.50 for public schools, private schools and daycares (schools). Advanced tickets/reservations are required. Shows are approximately 50 minutes long.
First up is the Emmy Award winning 1970’s pop cultural phenomenon, School House Rock Live by Stages Productions. This musical stage show will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27.
In November, you will not want to miss The Velveteen Rabbit by Katie Adams Make Believe Theatre. The Velveteen Rabbit’s question “What is Real?” comes with an answer that is a powerful message about love that children understand and cherish. This show will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 9.
December brings the holidays, and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a showing of Santa’s Holiday Revue by Stages Productions. This is a fast paced, rollicking musical that takes a joyous tour of the dances, songs and stories from Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and more. The show will be presented on Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9.
All shows will take place at 10:15 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. on the dates listed above.
Center Place has traditionally had approximately 15,000 children who attend the live theatre each year. This includes public school through The Hillsborough County School’s Visual and Performing Arts Field Trip Program.
All of this would not be possible without sponsors. If you attended Center Place’s Wild Dame Night or Paint the Town 5k or shopped in Pat’s Corner Gift Shop, you helped support live children’s theatre. Lisa Rodriguez, marketing director for Center Place added, “The generosity of our supporters enables Center Place to offer exceptional artistic programming.”
Call 685-8888 or visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.
