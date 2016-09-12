Chalklines: Public Schools 2016-2017 Calendar, Florida Sheriff’s Association Awards Scholarships & More

Photos and story by Tamas Mondovics
2016-2017 School Calendar
Hillsborough County Public Schools began welcoming more than 200,000 students back to the district August 10. Cutting the summer break a bit shorter, the district’s approved new calendar has shifted the school year up two weeks. View the full calendar online at www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/calendar/.
Florida Sheriff’s Association Awards Scholarships To Children Of Law Enforcement
Following in its annual tradition, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSAA) awarded scholarships to 10 hardworking students studying toward a career in law enforcement, corrections or another criminal justice field.
According to FSAA officials, the students look to follow in the footsteps of their parents as they are sons and daughters of employees working full-time for a Florida Sheriff’s Office.
Three of the 10 students chosen, Robert Bullara, Matthew Booth and Janae Dace, are children of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) employees.
To be considered for the scholarship, students submitted a five-page application and an essay on how their parent motivated them to choose law enforcement.
The applications and essays were reviewed by a committee of representatives from the Florida Sheriffs Association whose members selected 10 recipients.
Matthew Booth, is the son of HCSO Master Deputy Mark Booth, who will be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Central Florida.
Janae Dace, daughter of HCSO payroll clerk Yolanda Dace, is planning to attend Hillsborough Community College and then Albany State University.
Robert Joseph Bullara, is the son of HCSO District 4 Major Robert Bullara, Sr., who is currently attending the University of Florida pursuing a degree in criminology with aspirations of attending law school.
Valrico Boy Counts To A Million, Earns Mathematics Award
Five-year-old Valrico boy, Cade William Weart, is starting Kindergarten this fall and while according to his parents he is no different from his classmates and friends, there is one thing in which he stands out; his love of numbers.
“Cade has been obsessed with numbers since the age of four,” said his father, Jeremy Weart.
To show his love and zeal for mathematics, Cade has decided that he wanted to count to one million, a goal, which with the help and support of his parents took him about seven months to accomplish.
Cade was recently recognized for accomplishing his goal with a certificate of excellence and a mathematics award at the Apostles Lutheran preschool where he attended VPK last season.
Jeremy said that Cade started out slow and counted to 100, followed by wanting to count to 1,000.
“I thought he was done but he begged me help him reach 1 million,” Jeremy said. “I didn’t think we would get done, but we finally did. We counted by ones to get to 1,000. Then I decided we needed to count by a thousand to get to one million or it would take us two years.
Reaching his goal does not mean the end of counting as Cade is now ready for the next level in the world of numbers.
“He wants to master his multiplication tables,” Jeremy said. Now father and son take about 30 minutes a day on average to practice and to sharpen Cade’s math skills.
