Come See The Brandon Ballet Present The Original Ballet Dracula

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Brandon Ballet under the direction of Artistic Director, Octavio Martin, will present the 3rd Annual performance of the original ballet, Dracula, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at USF Theatre 1 located in the Andros Center at 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa.
According to Martin, “Dracula has been a Halloween favorite for the past two years. This year, the Brandon Ballet is going to enrich the production with spectacular backdrops from Theatre World Backdrops and world renowned guest dancers formerly of the Cuban National Ballet. These guest dancers will join the Brandon Ballet’s six professional artists and 32 training dancers.”
Martin added, “While the fan loved story of our production of Dracula remains the same, fresh choreography will bring new life to the show.”
Tickets are just $40 for adults and $25 for Seniors, Students and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the door on the day of the performance.
The Brandon Ballet has been in the community for over 20 years. Under the direction of Martin, it is growing and thriving. “One of my missions as Artistic Director is to bring the art of ballet to communities outside of the Brandon area. Bringing the Brandon Ballet to USF will make the production more accessible for the Tampa audience to come to the performance. We also wanted the production to be easily accessible to the students of USF, including students studying dance,” said Martin.
Dracula is a great production with a haunting musical score and innovative choreography. Martin explained, “The Brandon Ballet puts all efforts together to present the highest quality of productions, from the dancers to the production details. Each dancer is carefully selected for a specific role based on unique talents.”
Begin your Halloween celebrations a little early and spend an evening immersed in an innovative and theatrical original ballet. For more information on Dracula and the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org.
September 27, 2016
Come See The Brandon Ballet Present The Original Ballet Dracula
