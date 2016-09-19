County Fair Welcomes New Wonderland Of Lights Drive Thru This Holiday Season

By Christine Michaels
This coming holiday season, Brandon will be the home of The Wonderland of Lights Drive Thru at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, conveniently located just east of Brandon. This premier holiday light show and winter festival will be a spectacular celebration and brings back a family holiday tradition that so many have grown to love. The Drive Thru will open Thanksgiving Night, November 24 and run through Saturday, December 31. It will be open from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Greater Brandon Chamber is excited to be a partner in bringing a holiday light show back to eastern Hillsborough County. The chamber and its Military Affairs Committee, along with the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association will receive a portion of the proceeds to fund needed programs and services for eastern Hillsborough.
This 38–day event incorporates beautiful animated and still light displays that will dazzle the young and “the young at heart.” It will offer a blend of fun, family activities and entertainment sure to please all. Take time to stop at the Christmas village featuring horse-drawn wagon rides, North Pole train ride, amusement rides, food and crafts. The show is produced by Massachusetts-based North Pole Productions, known for its shows in Branson, Missouri and other locations across the country.
“We are excited about the return of a Christmas light drive thru. Ideally this attraction appeals to all ages and one of the most popular fairgrounds events,” said Tom Umiker, fair manager.
Tickets for the drive thru can be purchased at www.brandonchamber.com under the events tab. Prices are: Vehicles (up to eight passengers) $20; Season’s Pass $35 (vehicles only); Coaches, Limos, Mini Vans (nine to 24 seating) $35; Motor Coaches (25 to 50 seating) $75.
Hold your company or organizations holiday party in the fairgrounds’ air-conditioned exhibit hall. The fairgrounds is taking reservations now to secure the most economical rates. The location is perfect for a daytime holiday party, or a nighttime party combined with the Wonderland of Lights show.
For reservations, contact the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 737-3247 or www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
September 19, 2016
County Fair Welcomes New Wonderland Of Lights Drive Thru This Holiday Season
By Christine Michaels
This coming holiday season, Brandon will be the home of The Wonderland of Lights Drive Thru at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, conveniently located just east of Brandon. This premier holiday light show and winter festival will be a spectacular celebration and brings back a family holiday tradition that so many have grown to love. The Drive Thru will open Thanksgiving Night, November 24 and run through Saturday, December 31. It will be open from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Greater Brandon Chamber is excited to be a partner in bringing a holiday light show back to eastern Hillsborough County. The chamber and its Military Affairs Committee, along with the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association will receive a portion of the proceeds to fund needed programs and services for eastern Hillsborough.
This 38–day event incorporates beautiful animated and still light displays that will dazzle the young and “the young at heart.” It will offer a blend of fun, family activities and entertainment sure to please all. Take time to stop at the Christmas village featuring horse-drawn wagon rides, North Pole train ride, amusement rides, food and crafts. The show is produced by Massachusetts-based North Pole Productions, known for its shows in Branson, Missouri and other locations across the country.
“We are excited about the return of a Christmas light drive thru. Ideally this attraction appeals to all ages and one of the most popular fairgrounds events,” said Tom Umiker, fair manager.
Tickets for the drive thru can be purchased at www.brandonchamber.com under the events tab. Prices are: Vehicles (up to eight passengers) $20; Season’s Pass $35 (vehicles only); Coaches, Limos, Mini Vans (nine to 24 seating) $35; Motor Coaches (25 to 50 seating) $75.
Hold your company or organizations holiday party in the fairgrounds’ air-conditioned exhibit hall. The fairgrounds is taking reservations now to secure the most economical rates. The location is perfect for a daytime holiday party, or a nighttime party combined with the Wonderland of Lights show.
For reservations, contact the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 737-3247 or www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
By Press Release Holiday Story, Valrico No comments