COUNTY Job Fair & Nominations For Women’s Hall Of Fame

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Commisioner Sandy Murman’s County Job Fair
Hillsborough County Commissioner SandyMurman, in association with CareerSource Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College, will be hosting a County Job Fair on Friday, October 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 Noon at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus, 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., in Tampa. Employers are encouraged to participate.
Visit www.sandymurman.com for employer/vendor information.
More than 50 employers and vendors participated last year, some of whom interviewed potential employees on the spot, while others provided online links to jobs. In addition, larger companies such as Amazon, Coca-Cola and Hillsborough County Public Schools were present at the event to offer employment opportunities.
In a survey taken by CareerSource Tampa Bay, which asked for feedback on the event, 90 percent of the employers and vendors who completed the survey rated spending money at local businesses, and the economy continues to improve,” said Commissioner Murman. “It’s still critical that we get people back to work,” Murman added.
The 2016 County Job Fair is free and open to the public. For more information call Astrid Mosterd at CareerSource Tampa Bay at 397-2090 or email Astrid at mosterda@careersourcetampabay.com.
Nominations Now Open For 2017 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall Of Fame
The Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was created in 2011 to honor and celebrate the achievements of Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as business, education, philanthropy, the military, and public service to improve the lives of residents of Hillsborough County.
Since its inception, the Commission on the Status of Women has recognized and honored 24 notable women through induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame. All Women’s Hall of Fame inductees are permanently recognized with a plaque displayed at the Tampa Convention Center.
The Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon is scheduled for March 24, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center. Nomination and sponsorship forms are available at HCFLGov.net/COSW or by contacting Renee Warmack at warmackr@hillsboroughcounty.org or 276-2640.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Sponsorship applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on March 3, 2017.
September 20, 2016
