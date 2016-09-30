COUNTY Support Paralympics Golf Tournament, Job Fair & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Golf Tournament Will Support Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay
The Friends of the County Parks & Recreation Department, Inc. will be hosting a golf tournament on Saturday, November 5 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Check in is 12 Noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start; four person scramble.
The cost is $75 per person or $300 per team of four. Awards and prizes will also be offered. Sponsorships are available. Registration fee includes: green fee, cart, range balls, golfer gift pack, tournament banquet and awards.
All proceeds will benefit “Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay” a program that is offered by Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the County Parks & Recreation Department, Inc. Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay has a scholarship fund which helps its athletes with training, competition travel and continuing education (post high school). The Friends of the County Parks provides funds for youth, special needs and seniors.
The registration deadline is Friday, October 28. For more information call: 267-6991 or email: m.clements1@verizon.net. Entry forms and checks can be sent to: Friends of the County Parks, c/o Brandon Recreation Center, Attn: Mary Clements Fowler, 502 E. Sadie St., Brandon, FL 33510.
Commissioner Sandy Murman’s County Job Fair
Hillsborough County Commissioner SandyMurman, in association with CareerSource Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College, will be hosting a County Job Fair on Friday, October 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 Noon at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus, 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., in Tampa. Employers are encouraged to participate.
Visit http://www.sandymurman.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/BOCC_Murman_County-Job-fair-Sponorship-2016.pdf for employer/vendor information.
More than 50 employers and vendors participated last year, some of whom interviewed potential employees on the spot, while others provided online links to jobs. In addition, larger companies such as Amazon, Coca-Cola and Hillsborough County Public Schools were present at the event to offer employment opportunities.
In a survey taken by CareerSource Tampa Bay, which asked for feedback on the event, 90 percent of the employers and vendors who completed the survey rated Commissioner Murman’sJob Fair as excellent or outstanding.
“With the challenges that we have been facing throughout Hillsborough County, the most important thing that we can do in County Government is to help our unemployed or under employed citizens to find jobs. When more people are working, more people are saving and spending money at local businesses, and the economy continues to improve,” said Commissioner Murman. “It’s still critical that we get people back to work,” Murman added.
The 2016 County Job Fair is free and open to the public. For more information call Astrid Mosterd at CareerSource Tampa Bay at 397-2090 or email Astrid at mosterda@careersourcetampabay.com.
Extension Service Offers Women & Money Classes
Hillsborough County Extension will host a three-part program in October designed especially for women who want to learn more about how to better manage their money and achieve personal financial goals.
The “Women & Money: Unique Issues” classes are scheduled Tuesday, October 11, 18, and 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Florida West Coast Credit Union’s office at 1225 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon.
Topics will include evaluating money decisions, goal setting, investment basics, and estate planning. The cost is just $10 for the series. Refreshments will be provided.
The non-commercial, educational program will be presented by a University of Florida/Hillsborough County Extension personal finance educator who is a Certified Financial Planner™. No products or services will be sold.
The registration deadline is October 4; however, participants are encouraged to register early as seating is limited. Register at https://2016wm1.eventbrite.com
For more information, call Lisa Leslie at 744-5519 ext. 54143, or email lesliel@hillsboroughcounty.org. Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations are asked to contact her at least five days before the start of the program to make arrangements.
