Dave And Buster’s Adds To Exciting News For Bass Pro Shops Area

By Sharon Still
Anchored by Bass Pro Shops and Top Golf, the Estuary, a mixed-use entertainment, retail and medical office project located adjacent to I-75 off of Palm River Road is abuzz with activity and may quickly become a hub of entertainment, dining and shopping.
The most recent announcement causing a stir of excitement is Dave and Buster’s, a national arcade restaurant dubbed as a destination to eat, drink play and watch sports under one roof. The venue, with a location in Orlando, offers a variety of games from Pac-Man to Skee Ball and dance revolution to the latest video games and more.
The 40,000-sq- ft.-facility also will offer a full liquor bar with dining options including appetizers like wings and calamari to full entrees such as ribs, steaks, seafood, salads and everything in between. Closing is scheduled for mid-December on the 5.86-acre parcel adjacent to Bass Pro Shops on the north side.
Also located on the north side of Bass Pro Shops will be Carvana and Home 2 Suites by Hilton. Carvana is revolutionizing the car buying industries as a completely online used car dealership where users shop, finance and trade cars through its website. Tyler Roberts, Director of Retail Services for Roberts & Associates Southeast, could not report anything about the type of facility that would be built and said, “We are working on permits at this time.”
Home 2 Suites by Hilton has a scheduled closing of September 30, according to Roberts and construction is expected to start soon after. Home 2 Suites is a newer brand for Hilton and there currently are 100 locations and more are popping up all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. The stylish suites are designed with work space and kitchens for business travelers’ convenience and comfort.
A site plan is in the works for a 25,000-sq.-ft. retail strip that will house restaurants, small shops and other retailers. “Given the area will be a destination for entertainment, we anticipate high-end retailers in this space and not your typical strip mall tenants,” said Roberts. He added that square footage rates are anticipated to be in the mid-$30 range.
Still available are four additional freestanding outparcels which Roberts says they may consider stripping out for multi-tenant usage anchored by restaurant users. There also is a 2.12-acre parcel north of the proposed Dave and Buster’s available that is undetermined. “We are currently talking with and trying to get signed several complementary users such as restaurants and specialty retail stores that offer the potential to drive more destination-oriented traffic to the surrounding retailers,” he reported.
Construction is well underway on iFly, an indoor skydiving center, with a projected opening date in November 2016. Situated next to Top Golf, iFly, where the dream of flight becomes reality, will offer simulation of free fall conditions in a vertical wind tunnel. There are locations throughout the world with the closest being in Orlando.
Across from Top Golf and the under construction IFly in Phase Two which also consists of multi-family development, is Brandon Healthplex, Tampa General Hospital’s first outpatient medical center. The 4-story, 140,000-sq.-ft. facility will offer a broad spectrum of health care services under one roof and is slated to open in early 2017. It will house the hospital’s first free-standing adult and pediatric emergency departments, surgery center, lab services, diagnostic imaging, physician offices as well as a helipad. “This is really Tampa General’s first major step into the new world of healthcare, which is bringing healthcare to you,” said John A. Brabson Jr, chairman of the TGH Board of Directors.
“I am excited about everything coming to the area,” said Gina Giordano of Riverview. She commented that she and her two children, Dominick, age 8 and Gabby, age 11, had been to the Dave and Buster’s location in Orlando and are looking forward to having one closer to home.
When complete, the Estuary, located on nearly 150 acres will house more than 500,000 sq. ft. of development bringing thousands of jobs and a significant economic impact to the area.
For more information about available space, contact Roberts & Associates Southeast at 813-443-5097 or visit www.rasere.com.
