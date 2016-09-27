Don’t Miss Futch Family Fox Squirrel Corn Maze At Single R Ranch In Plant City

By Kathy L. Collins
The Futch Family is pleased to present the 5th Annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze beginning on Saturday, October 15. The Futch Family’s Single R Ranch is located at 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd. in historic Plant City. The country fun will take place from Saturday, October 15 through Sunday, October 30 on Saturdays and Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are asked to exit the maze by 6 p.m.
The Futch Family has designed this year’s maze with a labyrinth of twisted pathways that is truly spectacular and fun. There is approximately 1.5 miles of paths cut through five acres of corn stalks intended to challenge all who enter. It is not just a walk in the stalks, but an adventure as you maneuver the maze.
Janet Futch said, “We are looking for another great year with our event full of our guests laughing, playing and just being outside in nature. The maze is the initial draw to the Ranch, but then guests realize there is a whole other world on the Ranch. Agri-tourism is becoming huge in Florida, and it allows us to educate the public on life outside the city.” Futch added, “Our family is excited to meet and greet our new guests and welcome back returning guests.”
A visit to the Single R Ranch is truly a unique experience. There is something for everyone from tractor pulled hayrides, to an award winning pumpkin patch, games, arts and crafts, and great food. You will also find homemade goods, antiques and other unique gift items at the Ranch. If you are lucky, you might even spot Sherman, one of the notorious fox squirrels that inhabit the ranch. The maze was named after him.
So, if you are in the mood for a bit of problem solving or just want some good old fashion fun out in the country, the Futch Family’s Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is the place to be this October. Bring the whole family and enjoy Florida’s amazing fall weather.
Admission is $11 plus tax for adults (18 and older) and $10 plus tax for children (three to 17 years old). Children two and under are free. Card carrying first responders receive $2 off admission.
For more information, please visit www.FutchEntertainment.com and follow them on facebook at www.facebook.com/fscornmaze.
September 27, 2016
Don’t Miss Futch Family Fox Squirrel Corn Maze At Single R Ranch In Plant City
