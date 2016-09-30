Eye On Business: October Bloomingdale-Fishhawk 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Album Release Party To Impact Local Charities
DJ Jake Dela Cruz is working with Shorne Callahan (2sc Music) to host an Album release party. It will take place on Sunday, October 9 at the District 3 Arts and Events Venue at The Loft, located at 709 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Dela Cruz is co-producing a single with Callahan called Hold You Down featuring two incredibly talented artists, Freemen, and another FishHawk resident Stefanie LeBarre. This is an opportunity to positively impact the lives of others through a charity of choice, Families Feeding Families, an annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway at Revealing Truth Ministries. Our hope is to raise enough funds to feed 100 (+) underprivileged families in the Tampa Bay area.
This is a family-friendly, all age music event. Doors open at 6 p.m. Online tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for 12 and under at https://thebuild.ticketleap.com/ or $15 at the door.
FishHawk Ranch October Events
Two great events are returning to FishHawk Ranch in October. Market Day returns on Sunday, October 2 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. It will take place at Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr. with over 40 unique vendors. Market Day will run the first Sunday of every month through May.
There will be a community-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon. Hundreds of homes will participate.
For more information, call 657-6629.
Skincare and Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty.”
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Rhonda Allison blends the best of active natural ingredients with highly beneficial, scientifically developed compounds to create a synergy of superior professional treatments and customized home care products that will transform the condition of your skin.
Brandon Cataract Center & Clinic is located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
For more information, call 681-1122. Visit http://brandoneye.com/.
Topper’s Creamery 13th Location Now Open At Westfield Shopping Center
The Brandon Town Center, a Westfield Shopping Mall, is the site of the newest Topper’s Creamery. At 218-sq. ft., the specific location is convenient to the east entrance and adjacent to retailers such as Zales Jewelers, The Children’s Place, Finish Line, and Kay Jewelers, among others.
Chairman and Co-Founder Wade Oney said, “This is almost a natural fit for us geographically, bridging our Valrico store and the new location in Riverview.
Visit http://topperscreamery.com for more information on Toppers Creamery.
Breast Cancer Fundraisers at Music Showcase
Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local currently undergoing treatment breast cancer patients to be the recipient of its month long fundraising efforts in October. Baked Goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each. The recipient will be announced at the Costume Social on Friday, October 28, 6–10 pm. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or call 685-5998 and ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins to nominate someone to be a recipient or for more information.
“Day of Care” Will Be Held At Five Star Dental
“Day of Care” for people who need dental work will be held Saturday, October 22 beginning at 7 a.m. at Five Star Dental in Valrico.
Dr. Jeff Bynum has been in business for 20 years, and has provided a “Day of Care” to the community for many years. This is for people that are in desperate need of dental work, to help with the pain and get hygiene cleanings. Dr. Bynum, his staff, volunteers from his church and often other dentist, usually see 75-100 patients that day.
He recently went to Nicaragua with his family to provide dental work for those that need it so desperately.
If you, or someone you know is in need of dental work, visit Five Star Dental, which is located at 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Valrico on October 22.
Medical Facility Evening Social Opens Doors to Community and Highlights Foundations
The Brandon Foundation is grateful to the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for hosting an evening social and open house on August 16. Members of the Brandon community enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine and were given a tour of the new facility located at 403 Kings Ave.
The social provided an opportunity for guests to meet the Dr. Shalin Shah, Monica Clark, Senior Physician Liaison and the rest of their team of doctors, nurses and staff. Dr. Shah discussed the various ways the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps individuals affected by cancer with financial support and how the Brandon Foundation was able to provide assistance to one of their patients through the Foundation Angel Program.
Brandon Foundation Executive Director, Liz Brewer also shared with members of the staff and the community how the Foundation Angel program has been able to help over 400 families since its inception in 2006 by providing them with “Angels” to meet their practical needs. Commissioner Stacy White also spoke about how important this partnership is to our community to help our residents in their time of need.
The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will be one of the sponsors of the Foundation’s annual dinner, An Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation to be held on Friday, November 4 at The Regent.
Visit www.BrandonFoundation.com.
Final Phase of FishHawk Ranch Underway as Pulte Homes Unveil New Model Homes
Pulte Homes, one of country’s largest homebuilders, has made its entry in FishHawk Ranch, and recently opened two model homes in the award-winning master planned community.
The Summerfield and Clearview model homes are available for daily tours. Pulte Homes’ will offer one and two story single family detached homes with rear entry garages. Five different design plans are available. The homes range from 1,980 – 3,053 sq. ft. and are located in the final phase of new homes in the master-planned community near Central Park. In all, Pulte Homes will offer 98 home sites within FishHawk Ranch.
“Pulte Homes is an excellent fit for FishHawk Ranch because of their diverse housing lineup, which appeals to homebuyers at every stage of life,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President, Marketing for Newland Communities. “As we launch the final phase of FishHawk Ranch, we’re very pleased to have Pulte Homes as part of our family of homebuilders.”
The Clearwater and Summerfield models are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 Noon – 6 p.m.
For more details about FishHawk Ranch, visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
Picker Place Market In Plant City
At Picker Place in Plant city, on the third weekend of each month, Thursday through Sunday, you can shop for many unique items including vintage pieces, shabby chic, salvage garden, mid-century modern, industrial and repurposed designed offered by over 30 vendors. There is a VIP night on the Tuesday of the market week. Visit the Face Book page and become a VIP at no charge which allows you early access. Picker Place is located at 709 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.
Allegria Italiana Ristorante
Come listen to live music and enjoy fine Authentic Italian Cuisine at Allegria Italiana Ristorante. Enjoy the music of Ella Chadwell along with the Exceptional Jazz Pianist Jimmy Silva. They will be performing Wed., Oct. 5th, Wed. Oct. 19th and Thursday, Oct. 27
Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning
Looking to give your tiles or carpets a new lease on life? Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning can help. “Our process will have you rethinking replacing your old, dull tile floors,” said owner Jim Hirz. “We accomplish the task using our environmentally friendly citrus based cleaning solution that is kid safe and pet friendly. When we are finished you will marvel at the results and love the citrus fresh scent.” In addition to carpet, tile and grout cleaning, the company offers grout color sealing and upholstery cleaning. For more information, visit www.citruscleantampa.com.
Ice Sports Forum New Events And Offerings
The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon now offers meeting space renovations upstairs complete for corporate events and parties. Locally roasted Indigo coffee is served at the Centerline Cafe. Check out the Learn To Skate class program available for all ages and all levels. Registration is currently being accepted for that and the MightMite 12-week hockey program for ages 5-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The OneBlood Bloodmobile will be at the Ice Sports Forum on Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Give blood and receive free T-shirt and free Open Skate Ticket.
On Columbus Day, Monday, October 9, come and watch the Lightning practice free. www.theicesportsforum.com.
September 30, 2016
Eye On Business: October Bloomingdale-Fishhawk 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Album Release Party To Impact Local Charities
DJ Jake Dela Cruz is working with Shorne Callahan (2sc Music) to host an Album release party. It will take place on Sunday, October 9 at the District 3 Arts and Events Venue at The Loft, located at 709 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Dela Cruz is co-producing a single with Callahan called Hold You Down featuring two incredibly talented artists, Freemen, and another FishHawk resident Stefanie LeBarre. This is an opportunity to positively impact the lives of others through a charity of choice, Families Feeding Families, an annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway at Revealing Truth Ministries. Our hope is to raise enough funds to feed 100 (+) underprivileged families in the Tampa Bay area.
This is a family-friendly, all age music event. Doors open at 6 p.m. Online tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for 12 and under at https://thebuild.ticketleap.com/ or $15 at the door.
FishHawk Ranch October Events
Two great events are returning to FishHawk Ranch in October. Market Day returns on Sunday, October 2 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. It will take place at Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr. with over 40 unique vendors. Market Day will run the first Sunday of every month through May.
There will be a community-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon. Hundreds of homes will participate.
For more information, call 657-6629.
Skincare and Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty.”
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Rhonda Allison blends the best of active natural ingredients with highly beneficial, scientifically developed compounds to create a synergy of superior professional treatments and customized home care products that will transform the condition of your skin.
Brandon Cataract Center & Clinic is located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
For more information, call 681-1122. Visit http://brandoneye.com/.
Topper’s Creamery 13th Location Now Open At Westfield Shopping Center
The Brandon Town Center, a Westfield Shopping Mall, is the site of the newest Topper’s Creamery. At 218-sq. ft., the specific location is convenient to the east entrance and adjacent to retailers such as Zales Jewelers, The Children’s Place, Finish Line, and Kay Jewelers, among others.
Chairman and Co-Founder Wade Oney said, “This is almost a natural fit for us geographically, bridging our Valrico store and the new location in Riverview.
Visit http://topperscreamery.com for more information on Toppers Creamery.
Breast Cancer Fundraisers at Music Showcase
Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local currently undergoing treatment breast cancer patients to be the recipient of its month long fundraising efforts in October. Baked Goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each. The recipient will be announced at the Costume Social on Friday, October 28, 6–10 pm. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or call 685-5998 and ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins to nominate someone to be a recipient or for more information.
“Day of Care” Will Be Held At Five Star Dental
“Day of Care” for people who need dental work will be held Saturday, October 22 beginning at 7 a.m. at Five Star Dental in Valrico.
Dr. Jeff Bynum has been in business for 20 years, and has provided a “Day of Care” to the community for many years. This is for people that are in desperate need of dental work, to help with the pain and get hygiene cleanings. Dr. Bynum, his staff, volunteers from his church and often other dentist, usually see 75-100 patients that day.
He recently went to Nicaragua with his family to provide dental work for those that need it so desperately.
If you, or someone you know is in need of dental work, visit Five Star Dental, which is located at 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Valrico on October 22.
Medical Facility Evening Social Opens Doors to Community and Highlights Foundations
The Brandon Foundation is grateful to the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for hosting an evening social and open house on August 16. Members of the Brandon community enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine and were given a tour of the new facility located at 403 Kings Ave.
The social provided an opportunity for guests to meet the Dr. Shalin Shah, Monica Clark, Senior Physician Liaison and the rest of their team of doctors, nurses and staff. Dr. Shah discussed the various ways the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps individuals affected by cancer with financial support and how the Brandon Foundation was able to provide assistance to one of their patients through the Foundation Angel Program.
Brandon Foundation Executive Director, Liz Brewer also shared with members of the staff and the community how the Foundation Angel program has been able to help over 400 families since its inception in 2006 by providing them with “Angels” to meet their practical needs. Commissioner Stacy White also spoke about how important this partnership is to our community to help our residents in their time of need.
The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will be one of the sponsors of the Foundation’s annual dinner, An Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation to be held on Friday, November 4 at The Regent.
Visit www.BrandonFoundation.com.
Final Phase of FishHawk Ranch Underway as Pulte Homes Unveil New Model Homes
Pulte Homes, one of country’s largest homebuilders, has made its entry in FishHawk Ranch, and recently opened two model homes in the award-winning master planned community.
The Summerfield and Clearview model homes are available for daily tours. Pulte Homes’ will offer one and two story single family detached homes with rear entry garages. Five different design plans are available. The homes range from 1,980 – 3,053 sq. ft. and are located in the final phase of new homes in the master-planned community near Central Park. In all, Pulte Homes will offer 98 home sites within FishHawk Ranch.
“Pulte Homes is an excellent fit for FishHawk Ranch because of their diverse housing lineup, which appeals to homebuyers at every stage of life,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President, Marketing for Newland Communities. “As we launch the final phase of FishHawk Ranch, we’re very pleased to have Pulte Homes as part of our family of homebuilders.”
The Clearwater and Summerfield models are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 Noon – 6 p.m.
For more details about FishHawk Ranch, visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
Picker Place Market In Plant City
At Picker Place in Plant city, on the third weekend of each month, Thursday through Sunday, you can shop for many unique items including vintage pieces, shabby chic, salvage garden, mid-century modern, industrial and repurposed designed offered by over 30 vendors. There is a VIP night on the Tuesday of the market week. Visit the Face Book page and become a VIP at no charge which allows you early access. Picker Place is located at 709 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.
Allegria Italiana Ristorante
Come listen to live music and enjoy fine Authentic Italian Cuisine at Allegria Italiana Ristorante. Enjoy the music of Ella Chadwell along with the Exceptional Jazz Pianist Jimmy Silva. They will be performing Wed., Oct. 5th, Wed. Oct. 19th and Thursday, Oct. 27
Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning
Looking to give your tiles or carpets a new lease on life? Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning can help. “Our process will have you rethinking replacing your old, dull tile floors,” said owner Jim Hirz. “We accomplish the task using our environmentally friendly citrus based cleaning solution that is kid safe and pet friendly. When we are finished you will marvel at the results and love the citrus fresh scent.” In addition to carpet, tile and grout cleaning, the company offers grout color sealing and upholstery cleaning. For more information, visit www.citruscleantampa.com.
Ice Sports Forum New Events And Offerings
The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon now offers meeting space renovations upstairs complete for corporate events and parties. Locally roasted Indigo coffee is served at the Centerline Cafe. Check out the Learn To Skate class program available for all ages and all levels. Registration is currently being accepted for that and the MightMite 12-week hockey program for ages 5-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The OneBlood Bloodmobile will be at the Ice Sports Forum on Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Give blood and receive free T-shirt and free Open Skate Ticket.
On Columbus Day, Monday, October 9, come and watch the Lightning practice free. www.theicesportsforum.com.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments