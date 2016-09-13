Eye On Business: September Bloomingdale/Fishhawk 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage Holds Ribbon Cutting
Owners Steve Holland and Ken Anderson of Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage recently celebrated 45 years by holding a ribbon cutting. Brandon Auto Service sells parts to consumers and will do auto repairs on any car or truck. It has recently expanded and opened a second location in Plant City. It welcomes insurance claims and gives a life-time warranty on services. Brandon Auto Service is located at 3159 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico. Call 689-8131 or visit www.brandonauto.com.
Kristin Faleev Joins Southshore Insurance Professionals
Kristin Faleev recently joined Southshore Insurance Professionals. Born and raised in the Tampa area, she has a Bachelor’s in finance from the University of Tampa. Faleev has been in the insurance industry since 2007 gaining knowledge of professional liability, wedding insurance, and auto and home insurance. She also has many years of customer service experience. Southshore Insurance Professionals is locally owned by Michelle Mosher and is located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon and offers 22 years of experience. It is a full service independent insurance agency providing personal and commercial insurance products to its clients throughout the state of Florida. Hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday; evenings and weekends by appointment. Call 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com.
New Second Location For Dog Gone Holistic With Grand Opening Specials At Both Locations
Dog Gone Holistic is opening a new location in Riverview at Big Bend Rd. & Hwy. 301, 13131 US 301 S, Riverview (next to Wendy’s). It is holding a grand opening event on Friday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be vendor representatives in the store both days with great information and giveaways, along with free treats for pets and pet parents. Dog Gone Holistic will be offering special deals on select products in the store. For customers at the FishHawk location in the FishHawk Shopping Plaza at 5620 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia, it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day during that time with specials deals and treats for all. Call 374-4743 (new location) or visit www.doggoneholistic.biz.
Bantner Law Firm Features Expert In Criminal Trial Law
The Bantner Firm is a law firm featuring Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney Adam L. Bantner, II. Board certification means that Bantner is an expert in criminal trial law. To his knowledge, he is the only Brandon/FishHawk area attorney to earn such a distinction. Bantner Firm offers legal services, specifically criminal defense, DUI defense, juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency, and personal injury. Additionally, Bantner has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine in the area of criminal defense, and is currently the president of the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is very involved in the community, presently serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. He is also the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club. The Bantner Firm is located at 1228 E. 7th Ave., Ste. 200 in Tampa. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with after hour consultations available by appointment. Call 397-3965 or visit www.TampaCrime Attorneys.com or www.facebook.com/AdamBantner.
Streamsong Resort Hosts Ultimate Golf Getaway Weekend Labor Day
This Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, September 2-4, Streamsong Resort invites travelers to experience the ultimate 36-hole golf getaway weekend. The Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package features 36 holes of golf on the resort’s two courses; cart fees for two rounds; one premium brand name wedge per person with custom club fitting, estimated retail value of $200; luxury accommodations in Streamsong’s lakeside Lodge; complimentary third night including resort fee; four-pack of Streamsong logo golf balls per person; $25 Streamsong gift card per person; and 15 percent discount on all spa services and recreation including sporting clays, guided bass fishing and archery. Streamsong’s Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway is priced at $239 plus tax per person per night based on double occupancy or $314 plus tax per person per night based on single occupancy with a two night minimum. For availability and reservations for the Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package, call 855-876-6599 or visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Primary Medical Clinic Relocates
Dr. Anita Patel of Primary Medical Clinic and staff will be relocating to 3427 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon this September. The new building will help offer more resources for patients in terms of health education and teaching with more accessible parking. In addition, Dr. Patel welcomes Kristen Cooley ARNP to her practice. Call 654-5331; fax 654-5336 or visit www.primarymedicalclinic.com.
Network Your Local Business With The Network Professionals, Inc.
The Network Professionals, Inc. Valrico/FishHawk Breakfast Chapter meets every Thursday at The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club at Starling, located at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Open networking begins at 7:15 a.m. and the meeting runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Call 662-3622 or visit www.facebook.com/npifishhawk/.
Cleaning And Organizational Services Offered By Custom Living Services
Stephanie Franklin specializes in cleaning and organizational services. She takes pride in helping others do what comes naturally to her, and uses green products to clean and sanitize the homes of her clients. Franklin brings all her of own equipment including vacuums, towels and dusters. The products are healthy for the environment and easy on her budget, so she passes those savings on to her customers. Franklin goes the extra mile with personal one-on-one service, stage setting, and organization upon each visit. Her mission statement, with every client, is to remain detail oriented, consistent, and honest. Franklin has recently expanded locally. Call 694-0745 or email sfranklin@customlivingservices.com.
Wedding Expo At Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall
A Wedding Expo will be held on Friday, September 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall, located at 120 S.R. 60 in Plant City. Tickets cost $5 (BOGO for Brides). Come and enjoy Leena’s Chocolate Fountain, Hors Doeuvres, cocktails and music. Blake Hall is perfect for weddings and parties with 8,800 sq. ft., it holds up to 290 guests. Vendors are still needed for this event and are welcome. Call 644-6888 or visit umcatering.com.
FishHawk HealthPark Open for Business
FishHawk HealthPark, a new medical complex featuring physicians and dental offices, has opened at the corner of FishHawk Boulevard and Skytop Drive in the Village Center in FishHawk Ranch. FishHawk HealthPark is a garden-style, 22,600 sq. ft. building with space for a wide range of medical services. One of the initial tenants, Pediatric Health Care Alliance, opened its office to patients in mid-June. Other tenants include BayCare Medical Group, an internal and family medicine practice that is scheduled to open in early September, and oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Fernando Jimenez. Leasing, through developer Optimal Outcomes, has begun on a second medical building at FishHawk HealthPark. When complete, the complex will feature a total of four buildings.
Neal Communities Promotes Three Employees
Neal Communities, the area’s largest and most established, locally owned and operated private builder, recently recognized and promoted Nicole Brooks, Tashara Cronshaw and Diane Kerper within the Lakewood Ranch-based company. Brooks will act as the vice president of sales in Neal Communities’ north region. Cronshaw will transition to the vice president of human resources and Kerper will serve as the vice president of sales and marketing in the company’s south region. Currently, Neal Communities employs 257 people. The new additions are part of the company’s hiring initiative and fueled by record-setting sales numbers. To date, Neal has built over 10,000 homes in southwest Florida. Visit NealCommunities.com.
Visit FishHawk Brightway In River Hills Plaza For Your Insurance Needs
FishHawk Brightway is now open and offering Home/Auto/Commercial Insurance for the community. Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is now the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines insurance agency in the country. Chad Ourso, owner of both Orlando and FishHawk Brightway Agencies, is the seventh agency owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location. The Agency Principal/Manager, Dianne Good, is looking forward to bringing a new level of commitment and risk advice to the community. Visit the newly renovated agency at 4375 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Visit www.brightwayinsurancefishhawk.com or email dianne.good@brightway.com or call 681-6700.
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Pastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to be held Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. If you are unable to attend, you can also help by donating. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamWayneLeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients. Visit WayneLeeMD.com for a full listing of services or contact 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
The Stein & Vine Offers Neighborhood Craft Beer & Wine Bar
Celebrating three years in Brandon, The Stein & Vine is proud to serve craft beers from local breweries in the Tampa Bay area. You will find some of the most sought after craft beers on tap. You are encouraged to stop by and try one of many great local beers and help support your local brewery. Along with a nice selection of craft beers and wines from all over the world, comes a menu full of delicious dishes like “Pig Wings” or the “33 1/3” which is one third bacon. The menu changes daily. It located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (corner of Kings and Bloomingdale Ave.) in Brandon. Visit www.thesteinandvine.com or on Facebook at The Stein & Vine for updated menu choices.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
According to Owner Shannon O’Brien Kerney, Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In 55 minutes, you will achieve a full-body workout concentrating on areas women struggle with: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk.The technique works to defy gravity by tapering everything in and lifting it up. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. Pure Barre Brandon is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com/fl-brandon. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage Holds Ribbon Cutting
Owners Steve Holland and Ken Anderson of Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage recently celebrated 45 years by holding a ribbon cutting. Brandon Auto Service sells parts to consumers and will do auto repairs on any car or truck. It has recently expanded and opened a second location in Plant City. It welcomes insurance claims and gives a life-time warranty on services. Brandon Auto Service is located at 3159 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico. Call 689-8131 or visit www.brandonauto.com.
Kristin Faleev Joins Southshore Insurance Professionals
Kristin Faleev recently joined Southshore Insurance Professionals. Born and raised in the Tampa area, she has a Bachelor’s in finance from the University of Tampa. Faleev has been in the insurance industry since 2007 gaining knowledge of professional liability, wedding insurance, and auto and home insurance. She also has many years of customer service experience. Southshore Insurance Professionals is locally owned by Michelle Mosher and is located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon and offers 22 years of experience. It is a full service independent insurance agency providing personal and commercial insurance products to its clients throughout the state of Florida. Hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday; evenings and weekends by appointment. Call 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com.
New Second Location For Dog Gone Holistic With Grand Opening Specials At Both Locations
Dog Gone Holistic is opening a new location in Riverview at Big Bend Rd. & Hwy. 301, 13131 US 301 S, Riverview (next to Wendy’s). It is holding a grand opening event on Friday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be vendor representatives in the store both days with great information and giveaways, along with free treats for pets and pet parents. Dog Gone Holistic will be offering special deals on select products in the store. For customers at the FishHawk location in the FishHawk Shopping Plaza at 5620 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia, it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day during that time with specials deals and treats for all. Call 374-4743 (new location) or visit www.doggoneholistic.biz.
Bantner Law Firm Features Expert In Criminal Trial Law
The Bantner Firm is a law firm featuring Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney Adam L. Bantner, II. Board certification means that Bantner is an expert in criminal trial law. To his knowledge, he is the only Brandon/FishHawk area attorney to earn such a distinction. Bantner Firm offers legal services, specifically criminal defense, DUI defense, juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency, and personal injury. Additionally, Bantner has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine in the area of criminal defense, and is currently the president of the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is very involved in the community, presently serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. He is also the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club. The Bantner Firm is located at 1228 E. 7th Ave., Ste. 200 in Tampa. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with after hour consultations available by appointment. Call 397-3965 or visit www.TampaCrime Attorneys.com or www.facebook.com/AdamBantner.
Streamsong Resort Hosts Ultimate Golf Getaway Weekend Labor Day
This Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, September 2-4, Streamsong Resort invites travelers to experience the ultimate 36-hole golf getaway weekend. The Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package features 36 holes of golf on the resort’s two courses; cart fees for two rounds; one premium brand name wedge per person with custom club fitting, estimated retail value of $200; luxury accommodations in Streamsong’s lakeside Lodge; complimentary third night including resort fee; four-pack of Streamsong logo golf balls per person; $25 Streamsong gift card per person; and 15 percent discount on all spa services and recreation including sporting clays, guided bass fishing and archery. Streamsong’s Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway is priced at $239 plus tax per person per night based on double occupancy or $314 plus tax per person per night based on single occupancy with a two night minimum. For availability and reservations for the Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package, call 855-876-6599 or visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Primary Medical Clinic Relocates
Dr. Anita Patel of Primary Medical Clinic and staff will be relocating to 3427 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon this September. The new building will help offer more resources for patients in terms of health education and teaching with more accessible parking. In addition, Dr. Patel welcomes Kristen Cooley ARNP to her practice. Call 654-5331; fax 654-5336 or visit www.primarymedicalclinic.com.
Network Your Local Business With The Network Professionals, Inc.
The Network Professionals, Inc. Valrico/FishHawk Breakfast Chapter meets every Thursday at The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club at Starling, located at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Open networking begins at 7:15 a.m. and the meeting runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Call 662-3622 or visit www.facebook.com/npifishhawk/.
Cleaning And Organizational Services Offered By Custom Living Services
Stephanie Franklin specializes in cleaning and organizational services. She takes pride in helping others do what comes naturally to her, and uses green products to clean and sanitize the homes of her clients. Franklin brings all her of own equipment including vacuums, towels and dusters. The products are healthy for the environment and easy on her budget, so she passes those savings on to her customers. Franklin goes the extra mile with personal one-on-one service, stage setting, and organization upon each visit. Her mission statement, with every client, is to remain detail oriented, consistent, and honest. Franklin has recently expanded locally. Call 694-0745 or email sfranklin@customlivingservices.com.
Wedding Expo At Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall
A Wedding Expo will be held on Friday, September 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall, located at 120 S.R. 60 in Plant City. Tickets cost $5 (BOGO for Brides). Come and enjoy Leena’s Chocolate Fountain, Hors Doeuvres, cocktails and music. Blake Hall is perfect for weddings and parties with 8,800 sq. ft., it holds up to 290 guests. Vendors are still needed for this event and are welcome. Call 644-6888 or visit umcatering.com.
FishHawk HealthPark Open for Business
FishHawk HealthPark, a new medical complex featuring physicians and dental offices, has opened at the corner of FishHawk Boulevard and Skytop Drive in the Village Center in FishHawk Ranch. FishHawk HealthPark is a garden-style, 22,600 sq. ft. building with space for a wide range of medical services. One of the initial tenants, Pediatric Health Care Alliance, opened its office to patients in mid-June. Other tenants include BayCare Medical Group, an internal and family medicine practice that is scheduled to open in early September, and oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Fernando Jimenez. Leasing, through developer Optimal Outcomes, has begun on a second medical building at FishHawk HealthPark. When complete, the complex will feature a total of four buildings.
Neal Communities Promotes Three Employees
Neal Communities, the area’s largest and most established, locally owned and operated private builder, recently recognized and promoted Nicole Brooks, Tashara Cronshaw and Diane Kerper within the Lakewood Ranch-based company. Brooks will act as the vice president of sales in Neal Communities’ north region. Cronshaw will transition to the vice president of human resources and Kerper will serve as the vice president of sales and marketing in the company’s south region. Currently, Neal Communities employs 257 people. The new additions are part of the company’s hiring initiative and fueled by record-setting sales numbers. To date, Neal has built over 10,000 homes in southwest Florida. Visit NealCommunities.com.
Visit FishHawk Brightway In River Hills Plaza For Your Insurance Needs
FishHawk Brightway is now open and offering Home/Auto/Commercial Insurance for the community. Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is now the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines insurance agency in the country. Chad Ourso, owner of both Orlando and FishHawk Brightway Agencies, is the seventh agency owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location. The Agency Principal/Manager, Dianne Good, is looking forward to bringing a new level of commitment and risk advice to the community. Visit the newly renovated agency at 4375 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Visit www.brightwayinsurancefishhawk.com or email dianne.good@brightway.com or call 681-6700.
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Pastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to be held Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. If you are unable to attend, you can also help by donating. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamWayneLeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients. Visit WayneLeeMD.com for a full listing of services or contact 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
The Stein & Vine Offers Neighborhood Craft Beer & Wine Bar
Celebrating three years in Brandon, The Stein & Vine is proud to serve craft beers from local breweries in the Tampa Bay area. You will find some of the most sought after craft beers on tap. You are encouraged to stop by and try one of many great local beers and help support your local brewery. Along with a nice selection of craft beers and wines from all over the world, comes a menu full of delicious dishes like “Pig Wings” or the “33 1/3” which is one third bacon. The menu changes daily. It located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (corner of Kings and Bloomingdale Ave.) in Brandon. Visit www.thesteinandvine.com or on Facebook at The Stein & Vine for updated menu choices.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
According to Owner Shannon O’Brien Kerney, Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In 55 minutes, you will achieve a full-body workout concentrating on areas women struggle with: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk.The technique works to defy gravity by tapering everything in and lifting it up. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. Pure Barre Brandon is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com/fl-brandon. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
September 13, 2016
Eye On Business: September Bloomingdale/Fishhawk 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage Holds Ribbon Cutting
Owners Steve Holland and Ken Anderson of Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage recently celebrated 45 years by holding a ribbon cutting. Brandon Auto Service sells parts to consumers and will do auto repairs on any car or truck. It has recently expanded and opened a second location in Plant City. It welcomes insurance claims and gives a life-time warranty on services. Brandon Auto Service is located at 3159 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico. Call 689-8131 or visit www.brandonauto.com.
Kristin Faleev Joins Southshore Insurance Professionals
Kristin Faleev recently joined Southshore Insurance Professionals. Born and raised in the Tampa area, she has a Bachelor’s in finance from the University of Tampa. Faleev has been in the insurance industry since 2007 gaining knowledge of professional liability, wedding insurance, and auto and home insurance. She also has many years of customer service experience. Southshore Insurance Professionals is locally owned by Michelle Mosher and is located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon and offers 22 years of experience. It is a full service independent insurance agency providing personal and commercial insurance products to its clients throughout the state of Florida. Hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday; evenings and weekends by appointment. Call 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com.
New Second Location For Dog Gone Holistic With Grand Opening Specials At Both Locations
Dog Gone Holistic is opening a new location in Riverview at Big Bend Rd. & Hwy. 301, 13131 US 301 S, Riverview (next to Wendy’s). It is holding a grand opening event on Friday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be vendor representatives in the store both days with great information and giveaways, along with free treats for pets and pet parents. Dog Gone Holistic will be offering special deals on select products in the store. For customers at the FishHawk location in the FishHawk Shopping Plaza at 5620 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia, it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day during that time with specials deals and treats for all. Call 374-4743 (new location) or visit www.doggoneholistic.biz.
Bantner Law Firm Features Expert In Criminal Trial Law
The Bantner Firm is a law firm featuring Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney Adam L. Bantner, II. Board certification means that Bantner is an expert in criminal trial law. To his knowledge, he is the only Brandon/FishHawk area attorney to earn such a distinction. Bantner Firm offers legal services, specifically criminal defense, DUI defense, juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency, and personal injury. Additionally, Bantner has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine in the area of criminal defense, and is currently the president of the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is very involved in the community, presently serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. He is also the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club. The Bantner Firm is located at 1228 E. 7th Ave., Ste. 200 in Tampa. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with after hour consultations available by appointment. Call 397-3965 or visit www.TampaCrime Attorneys.com or www.facebook.com/AdamBantner.
Streamsong Resort Hosts Ultimate Golf Getaway Weekend Labor Day
This Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, September 2-4, Streamsong Resort invites travelers to experience the ultimate 36-hole golf getaway weekend. The Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package features 36 holes of golf on the resort’s two courses; cart fees for two rounds; one premium brand name wedge per person with custom club fitting, estimated retail value of $200; luxury accommodations in Streamsong’s lakeside Lodge; complimentary third night including resort fee; four-pack of Streamsong logo golf balls per person; $25 Streamsong gift card per person; and 15 percent discount on all spa services and recreation including sporting clays, guided bass fishing and archery. Streamsong’s Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway is priced at $239 plus tax per person per night based on double occupancy or $314 plus tax per person per night based on single occupancy with a two night minimum. For availability and reservations for the Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package, call 855-876-6599 or visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Primary Medical Clinic Relocates
Dr. Anita Patel of Primary Medical Clinic and staff will be relocating to 3427 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon this September. The new building will help offer more resources for patients in terms of health education and teaching with more accessible parking. In addition, Dr. Patel welcomes Kristen Cooley ARNP to her practice. Call 654-5331; fax 654-5336 or visit www.primarymedicalclinic.com.
Network Your Local Business With The Network Professionals, Inc.
The Network Professionals, Inc. Valrico/FishHawk Breakfast Chapter meets every Thursday at The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club at Starling, located at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Open networking begins at 7:15 a.m. and the meeting runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Call 662-3622 or visit www.facebook.com/npifishhawk/.
Cleaning And Organizational Services Offered By Custom Living Services
Stephanie Franklin specializes in cleaning and organizational services. She takes pride in helping others do what comes naturally to her, and uses green products to clean and sanitize the homes of her clients. Franklin brings all her of own equipment including vacuums, towels and dusters. The products are healthy for the environment and easy on her budget, so she passes those savings on to her customers. Franklin goes the extra mile with personal one-on-one service, stage setting, and organization upon each visit. Her mission statement, with every client, is to remain detail oriented, consistent, and honest. Franklin has recently expanded locally. Call 694-0745 or email sfranklin@customlivingservices.com.
Wedding Expo At Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall
A Wedding Expo will be held on Friday, September 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall, located at 120 S.R. 60 in Plant City. Tickets cost $5 (BOGO for Brides). Come and enjoy Leena’s Chocolate Fountain, Hors Doeuvres, cocktails and music. Blake Hall is perfect for weddings and parties with 8,800 sq. ft., it holds up to 290 guests. Vendors are still needed for this event and are welcome. Call 644-6888 or visit umcatering.com.
FishHawk HealthPark Open for Business
FishHawk HealthPark, a new medical complex featuring physicians and dental offices, has opened at the corner of FishHawk Boulevard and Skytop Drive in the Village Center in FishHawk Ranch. FishHawk HealthPark is a garden-style, 22,600 sq. ft. building with space for a wide range of medical services. One of the initial tenants, Pediatric Health Care Alliance, opened its office to patients in mid-June. Other tenants include BayCare Medical Group, an internal and family medicine practice that is scheduled to open in early September, and oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Fernando Jimenez. Leasing, through developer Optimal Outcomes, has begun on a second medical building at FishHawk HealthPark. When complete, the complex will feature a total of four buildings.
Neal Communities Promotes Three Employees
Neal Communities, the area’s largest and most established, locally owned and operated private builder, recently recognized and promoted Nicole Brooks, Tashara Cronshaw and Diane Kerper within the Lakewood Ranch-based company. Brooks will act as the vice president of sales in Neal Communities’ north region. Cronshaw will transition to the vice president of human resources and Kerper will serve as the vice president of sales and marketing in the company’s south region. Currently, Neal Communities employs 257 people. The new additions are part of the company’s hiring initiative and fueled by record-setting sales numbers. To date, Neal has built over 10,000 homes in southwest Florida. Visit NealCommunities.com.
Visit FishHawk Brightway In River Hills Plaza For Your Insurance Needs
FishHawk Brightway is now open and offering Home/Auto/Commercial Insurance for the community. Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is now the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines insurance agency in the country. Chad Ourso, owner of both Orlando and FishHawk Brightway Agencies, is the seventh agency owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location. The Agency Principal/Manager, Dianne Good, is looking forward to bringing a new level of commitment and risk advice to the community. Visit the newly renovated agency at 4375 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Visit www.brightwayinsurancefishhawk.com or email dianne.good@brightway.com or call 681-6700.
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Pastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to be held Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. If you are unable to attend, you can also help by donating. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamWayneLeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients. Visit WayneLeeMD.com for a full listing of services or contact 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
The Stein & Vine Offers Neighborhood Craft Beer & Wine Bar
Celebrating three years in Brandon, The Stein & Vine is proud to serve craft beers from local breweries in the Tampa Bay area. You will find some of the most sought after craft beers on tap. You are encouraged to stop by and try one of many great local beers and help support your local brewery. Along with a nice selection of craft beers and wines from all over the world, comes a menu full of delicious dishes like “Pig Wings” or the “33 1/3” which is one third bacon. The menu changes daily. It located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (corner of Kings and Bloomingdale Ave.) in Brandon. Visit www.thesteinandvine.com or on Facebook at The Stein & Vine for updated menu choices.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
According to Owner Shannon O’Brien Kerney, Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In 55 minutes, you will achieve a full-body workout concentrating on areas women struggle with: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk.The technique works to defy gravity by tapering everything in and lifting it up. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. Pure Barre Brandon is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com/fl-brandon. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage Holds Ribbon Cutting
Owners Steve Holland and Ken Anderson of Brandon Auto Services, Inc. & Salvage recently celebrated 45 years by holding a ribbon cutting. Brandon Auto Service sells parts to consumers and will do auto repairs on any car or truck. It has recently expanded and opened a second location in Plant City. It welcomes insurance claims and gives a life-time warranty on services. Brandon Auto Service is located at 3159 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico. Call 689-8131 or visit www.brandonauto.com.
Kristin Faleev Joins Southshore Insurance Professionals
Kristin Faleev recently joined Southshore Insurance Professionals. Born and raised in the Tampa area, she has a Bachelor’s in finance from the University of Tampa. Faleev has been in the insurance industry since 2007 gaining knowledge of professional liability, wedding insurance, and auto and home insurance. She also has many years of customer service experience. Southshore Insurance Professionals is locally owned by Michelle Mosher and is located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon and offers 22 years of experience. It is a full service independent insurance agency providing personal and commercial insurance products to its clients throughout the state of Florida. Hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday; evenings and weekends by appointment. Call 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com.
New Second Location For Dog Gone Holistic With Grand Opening Specials At Both Locations
Dog Gone Holistic is opening a new location in Riverview at Big Bend Rd. & Hwy. 301, 13131 US 301 S, Riverview (next to Wendy’s). It is holding a grand opening event on Friday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be vendor representatives in the store both days with great information and giveaways, along with free treats for pets and pet parents. Dog Gone Holistic will be offering special deals on select products in the store. For customers at the FishHawk location in the FishHawk Shopping Plaza at 5620 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia, it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day during that time with specials deals and treats for all. Call 374-4743 (new location) or visit www.doggoneholistic.biz.
Bantner Law Firm Features Expert In Criminal Trial Law
The Bantner Firm is a law firm featuring Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney Adam L. Bantner, II. Board certification means that Bantner is an expert in criminal trial law. To his knowledge, he is the only Brandon/FishHawk area attorney to earn such a distinction. Bantner Firm offers legal services, specifically criminal defense, DUI defense, juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency, and personal injury. Additionally, Bantner has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine in the area of criminal defense, and is currently the president of the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is very involved in the community, presently serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. He is also the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club. The Bantner Firm is located at 1228 E. 7th Ave., Ste. 200 in Tampa. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with after hour consultations available by appointment. Call 397-3965 or visit www.TampaCrime Attorneys.com or www.facebook.com/AdamBantner.
Streamsong Resort Hosts Ultimate Golf Getaway Weekend Labor Day
This Labor Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, September 2-4, Streamsong Resort invites travelers to experience the ultimate 36-hole golf getaway weekend. The Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package features 36 holes of golf on the resort’s two courses; cart fees for two rounds; one premium brand name wedge per person with custom club fitting, estimated retail value of $200; luxury accommodations in Streamsong’s lakeside Lodge; complimentary third night including resort fee; four-pack of Streamsong logo golf balls per person; $25 Streamsong gift card per person; and 15 percent discount on all spa services and recreation including sporting clays, guided bass fishing and archery. Streamsong’s Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway is priced at $239 plus tax per person per night based on double occupancy or $314 plus tax per person per night based on single occupancy with a two night minimum. For availability and reservations for the Streamsong Labor Day Weekend Golf Getaway Package, call 855-876-6599 or visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Primary Medical Clinic Relocates
Dr. Anita Patel of Primary Medical Clinic and staff will be relocating to 3427 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon this September. The new building will help offer more resources for patients in terms of health education and teaching with more accessible parking. In addition, Dr. Patel welcomes Kristen Cooley ARNP to her practice. Call 654-5331; fax 654-5336 or visit www.primarymedicalclinic.com.
Network Your Local Business With The Network Professionals, Inc.
The Network Professionals, Inc. Valrico/FishHawk Breakfast Chapter meets every Thursday at The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club at Starling, located at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Open networking begins at 7:15 a.m. and the meeting runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Call 662-3622 or visit www.facebook.com/npifishhawk/.
Cleaning And Organizational Services Offered By Custom Living Services
Stephanie Franklin specializes in cleaning and organizational services. She takes pride in helping others do what comes naturally to her, and uses green products to clean and sanitize the homes of her clients. Franklin brings all her of own equipment including vacuums, towels and dusters. The products are healthy for the environment and easy on her budget, so she passes those savings on to her customers. Franklin goes the extra mile with personal one-on-one service, stage setting, and organization upon each visit. Her mission statement, with every client, is to remain detail oriented, consistent, and honest. Franklin has recently expanded locally. Call 694-0745 or email sfranklin@customlivingservices.com.
Wedding Expo At Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall
A Wedding Expo will be held on Friday, September 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Uncle Mike’s Blake Hall, located at 120 S.R. 60 in Plant City. Tickets cost $5 (BOGO for Brides). Come and enjoy Leena’s Chocolate Fountain, Hors Doeuvres, cocktails and music. Blake Hall is perfect for weddings and parties with 8,800 sq. ft., it holds up to 290 guests. Vendors are still needed for this event and are welcome. Call 644-6888 or visit umcatering.com.
FishHawk HealthPark Open for Business
FishHawk HealthPark, a new medical complex featuring physicians and dental offices, has opened at the corner of FishHawk Boulevard and Skytop Drive in the Village Center in FishHawk Ranch. FishHawk HealthPark is a garden-style, 22,600 sq. ft. building with space for a wide range of medical services. One of the initial tenants, Pediatric Health Care Alliance, opened its office to patients in mid-June. Other tenants include BayCare Medical Group, an internal and family medicine practice that is scheduled to open in early September, and oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Fernando Jimenez. Leasing, through developer Optimal Outcomes, has begun on a second medical building at FishHawk HealthPark. When complete, the complex will feature a total of four buildings.
Neal Communities Promotes Three Employees
Neal Communities, the area’s largest and most established, locally owned and operated private builder, recently recognized and promoted Nicole Brooks, Tashara Cronshaw and Diane Kerper within the Lakewood Ranch-based company. Brooks will act as the vice president of sales in Neal Communities’ north region. Cronshaw will transition to the vice president of human resources and Kerper will serve as the vice president of sales and marketing in the company’s south region. Currently, Neal Communities employs 257 people. The new additions are part of the company’s hiring initiative and fueled by record-setting sales numbers. To date, Neal has built over 10,000 homes in southwest Florida. Visit NealCommunities.com.
Visit FishHawk Brightway In River Hills Plaza For Your Insurance Needs
FishHawk Brightway is now open and offering Home/Auto/Commercial Insurance for the community. Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is now the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines insurance agency in the country. Chad Ourso, owner of both Orlando and FishHawk Brightway Agencies, is the seventh agency owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location. The Agency Principal/Manager, Dianne Good, is looking forward to bringing a new level of commitment and risk advice to the community. Visit the newly renovated agency at 4375 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Visit www.brightwayinsurancefishhawk.com or email dianne.good@brightway.com or call 681-6700.
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Pastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to be held Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. If you are unable to attend, you can also help by donating. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamWayneLeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients. Visit WayneLeeMD.com for a full listing of services or contact 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
The Stein & Vine Offers Neighborhood Craft Beer & Wine Bar
Celebrating three years in Brandon, The Stein & Vine is proud to serve craft beers from local breweries in the Tampa Bay area. You will find some of the most sought after craft beers on tap. You are encouraged to stop by and try one of many great local beers and help support your local brewery. Along with a nice selection of craft beers and wines from all over the world, comes a menu full of delicious dishes like “Pig Wings” or the “33 1/3” which is one third bacon. The menu changes daily. It located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (corner of Kings and Bloomingdale Ave.) in Brandon. Visit www.thesteinandvine.com or on Facebook at The Stein & Vine for updated menu choices.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
According to Owner Shannon O’Brien Kerney, Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In 55 minutes, you will achieve a full-body workout concentrating on areas women struggle with: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk.The technique works to defy gravity by tapering everything in and lifting it up. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. Pure Barre Brandon is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com/fl-brandon. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments