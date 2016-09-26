Eye On Business: September Brandon 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Your Pet Will Enjoy The Best In Pet Care At Puppy Palace
Owner Jennifer Conda Berry created Puppy Palace of South Tampa 13 years ago, providing the best pet care experience to its guests and piece of mind to their owners. “We are very excited to bring our pet care concept to Brandon,” said Berry. Located at 802 E. Lumsden Rd., the 12,000 sq. ft. climate-controlled pet resort includes doggy daycare, spacious overnight dog and cat boarding and suites, an indoor dog park and small and large dog outdoor play areas. Dog and cat grooming services are also available.
Puppy Palace of Brandon is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–4 p.m. It is open seven days a week for pick-up. Visit www.tampapuppypalace.com or call 530-0920.
Third Annual Ladies Night Out At HealthSource Chiropractic
HealthSource Chiropractic will host its third annual Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, October 11 from 6- 8 p.m. There will be a number of local vendors for shopping, along with wine, cheese, hors ‘doeuvres, pampering and fun. Call 654-7121 to RSVP for you and your friends. HealthSource Chiropractic is located at 166 E. Bloomingdale Avenue, Ste. B in Brandon.
Technology WIN! Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently made a trip to Brandon to celebrate the opening of Technology WIN!’s new office. Henry and Julie Burroughs were thrilled to have their friends and networking families present for this big event.
With the new office space, there are several flexible meeting areas where training sessions and one-on-one conferences will be hosted. Technology WIN! works with school community’s administration, faculty and staff, parents and students to help get today’s latest technology in the hands of teachers and students in affordable, easy and secure ways. It also offers learning and professional development opportunities for members of the educational community.
Call Technology WIN! at 863-354-0849 to find out what it can do to help your school. It is located at 3439 Brook Crossing Drive in Brandon. Visit www.technologywin.com.
uBreakiFix Opens New Store in Brandon
Members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber were recently took part in a ribbon cutting for uBreakIFix’s new location in Brandon at Regency Square.
At uBreakiFix they have seen it all – from smart phones run over by a car, to tablets that have taken a dive in a pool, and are prepared to face anything that comes its way. Every uBreakiFix technician goes through an intensive training process, and they maintain an environment of constant learning, so no device is too new, no technology too complicated.
It is located at 2492 W Brandon Blvd. next to the AMC movie theater. Call 324-8342 or visit www.ubreakifix.com.
Topper’s Creamery 13th Location Now Open At Westfield Shopping Center
The Brandon Town Center, a Westfield Shopping Mall, is the site of the newest Topper’s Creamery. At 218-sq. ft., the specific location is convenient to the east entrance and adjacent to retailers such as Zales Jewelers, The Children’s Place, Finish Line, and Kay Jewelers, among others.
Topper’s Creamery Chairman and Co-Founder Wade Oney, also owns more than 50 Papa John’s locations as well as eight Qdoba stores. Oney is a former Chief Operating Officer for Papa John’s Pizza.
“We are very pleased to have opened today at the Brandon Town Center,” Oney said. “This is almost a natural fit for us geographically, bridging our Valrico store and the new location in Riverview.
Visit http://topperscreamery.com for more information on Toppers Creamery.
Breast Cancer Fundraisers at Music Showcase
Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local currently undergoing treatment breast cancer patients to be the recipient of its month long fundraising efforts in October. Baked Goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each. The recipient will be announced at the Costume Social on Friday, October 28, 6–10 pm. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or call 685-5998 and ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins to nominate someone to be a recipient or for more information.
“Day of Care” Will Be Held At Five Star Dental
“Day of Care” for people who need dental work will be held Saturday, October 22 beginning at 7 a.m. at Five Star Dental, 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.
Dr. Jeff Bynum has been in business for 20 years, and has provided a “Day of Care” to the community for many years. This is for people in desperate need of dental work, to help with the pain and get hygiene cleanings. Dr. Bynum, his staff, volunteers from his church and often other dentist, usually see 75-100 patients that day.
He recently went to Nicaragua with his family to provide dental work for those that need it so desperately.
If you, or someone you know is in need of dental work, visit Five Star Dental, on October 22.
Mathnasium Trimathlon Tests Grades 2-5 Math Skills While Giving Back To Community
Brandon students can test their math skills while raising funds for local schools.
Mathnasium’s Annual TriMathlon is a community event designed to encourage kids in grades 2 to 5 to engage in math while giving back to schools. It will donate money to local schools on behalf of TriMathlon participants, targeting an aggregate donation of about $40,000 throughout the U.S.
The TriMathlon consists of three events: Magic Squares; students develop their own math problems. The Counting Game tests students’ ability to count from any number, to any number, by any number, and Mental Math Workout.
The competition will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the Brandon Mathnasium Learning Center, 1048 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
To register or for more information, please contact Becky McDaniels, owner of the Brandon Mathnasium center at 655-6284, brandon@mathnasium.com, or visit www.mathnasiumtrimathlon.com.
Medical Facility Evening Social Opens Doors to Community and Highlights Foundations
The Brandon Foundation is grateful to the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for hosting an evening social and open house on August 16. Members of the Brandon community enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine and were given a tour of the new facility located at 403 Kings Ave.
Guests met Dr. Shalin Shah, Monica Clark, Senior Physician Liaison and the rest of the team of doctors, nurses and staff. Dr. Shah discussed the various ways the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps individuals affected by cancer with financial support and how the Brandon Foundation was able to provide assistance to one of their patients through the Foundation Angel Program.
Brandon Foundation Executive Director, Liz Brewer also shared with members of the staff and the community how the Foundation Angel program has been able to help over 400 families since its inception in 2006 by providing them with “Angels” to meet their practical needs. Commissioner Stacy White also spoke about how important this partnership is to our community to help our residents in their time of need.
The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will be one of the sponsors of the Foundation’s annual dinner, An Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation to be held on Friday, November 4 at The Regent.
For more information about the Brandon Foundation, visit www.BrandonFoundation.com
Living Well Christian Daycare Grand Opening
A new child care facility, Living Well Christian Daycare, will open Monday, September 25. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. for children 6 weeks to 5 years old. Set in a Christian setting, there are small classrooms, qualified teachers and a director who has her degree in early education. It is located at 232 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call Theresa Patterson at 315-8125. Visit http://tpattbr2.wixsite.com/livingwelldaycare.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. In September, free community, worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Classes will be available on Monday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Ste. 260 in Brandon. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. Visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
Pure Barre is the nation’s fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In just 55 minutes, achieve a full-body workout concentrating on the areas women struggle with the most: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk. The technique works to defy gravity by tapering everything in and lifting it up. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. It is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
