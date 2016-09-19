Eye On Business: September Valrico 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Backyard Birdseed, LLC Opens
Backyard Birdseed, LLC is a family-owned retail supplier of premium birdseed that is free of filler ingredients and products for birding and outdoor living. Backyard Birdseed opened its doors on September 1 at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Owners Brian and Heather Bisesto grew into birding as regular customers of Rich’s Backyard Birds. The name, Backyard Birdseed, is a nod to Richard Crete’s birding legacy. Part of the vision for Backyard Birdseed is to honor Crete’s passion for birding by continuing to provide the same careful selection of birdseed blends. Backyard Birdseed kicked off their business by donating a portion of their sales at the FishHawk Shopping Bazaar this past June to the Richard and Tanya Crete Memorial Bench/Birding Sanctuary Fund (managed by Operation Lotus). The Bisestos will continue supporting the memorial while establishing Backyard Birdseed as a favorite local supplier of products for enjoying backyard nature.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 Noon-6 p.m., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during September. The store will hold a grand opening event on Saturday, October 1. Call 816-2473 or visit www.backyardbirdseed.com.
The Stein & Vine Offers Neighborhood Craft Beer & Wine Bar
Celebrating three years in Brandon, The Stein & Vine is proud to serve craft beers from local breweries in the Tampa Bay area. You will find some of the most sought after craft beers on tap. You are encouraged to stop by and try one of many great local beers and help support your local brewery. Along with a nice selection of craft beers and wines from all over the world, comes a menu full of delicious dishes like “Pig Wings” or the “33 1/3” which is one third bacon. The menu changes daily. It is located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (corner of Kings and Bloomingdale Ave.) in Brandon. Visit www.thesteinandvine.com.
Cleaning And Organizational Services Offered By Custom Living Services
Stephanie Franklin specializes in cleaning and organizational services. She takes pride in helping others do what comes naturally to her, and uses green products to clean and sanitize the homes of her clients. Franklin brings all her of own equipment including vacuums, towels, and dusters. The products are healthy for the environment and easy on her budget, so she passes those savings on to her customers. Franklin goes the extra mile with personal one-on-one service, stage setting, and organization upon each visit. Her mission statement, with every client, is to remain detail oriented, consistent, and honest. Franklin has recently expanded locally. Call 694-0745 or email sfranklin@customlivingservices.com.
Third Annual Ladies Night Out At HealthSource Chiropractic
HealthSource Chiropractic will host its third annual Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, October 11 from 6-8 p.m. There will be a number of local vendors for shopping, along with wine, cheese, hors d’oeuvres, pampering and fun. Call 654-7121 to RSVP. HealthSource Chiropractic is located at 166 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. B in Brandon.
Network Your Local Business With The Network Professionals, Inc.
The Network Professionals, Inc. Valrico/FishHawk Breakfast Chapter meets every Thursday at The FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club at Starling, located at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Open networking begins at 7:15 a.m. and the meeting runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Call 662-3622 or visit www.facebook.com/npifishhawk.
Join The Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery & Return 2 Fitness Team
The staff of Wayne Lee MD Plastic Surgery invites you to join their Return 2 Fitness Team participating in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, held Saturday, October 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. To join their team or donate, visit main.acsevents. org/goto/TeamWayne
LeeMDReturn2Fitness. Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Brandon-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon who offers a variety of cosmetic and non-surgical procedures, as well as reconstructive services for cancer patients.
Visit WayneLeeMD.com or call 579-3369 to schedule a free consultation.
Visit Fishhawk Brightway In River Hills Plaza For Insurance Needs
Fishhawk Brightway is now open and offering Home/Auto/Commercial Insurance for the community. Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance is now the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines insurance agency in the country. Chad Ourso, owner of both Orlando and Fishhawk Brightway Agencies, is the seventh Agency Owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location. The Agency Principal/Manager, Dianne Good, is looking forward to bringing a new level of commitment and risk advice to the community. Visit the newly renovated agency at 4375 Lynx Paw Tr. in Valrico, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Visit www.brightwayinsurancefishhawk.com or email dianne.good@brightway.com or call 681-6700.
Streamsong Resort Breaks Into Top 10 In Golf Magazine’s List Of Top 100 Courses In America
Streamsong Red and Streamsong Blue – two of the top modern courses in the industry that emerged from a former phosphate mine nearly four years ago – have been named to GOLF Magazine’s list of “Top 100 Courses You Can Play 2016-2017,” a biennial ranking of the 100 best public-access courses in America. Since their debut rankings on this list just two years ago, Streamsong Red and Streamsong Blue have climbed to the No. 10 and No. 12 spots respectively, making Streamsong Resort one of only three destinations on the list to have multiple courses in the top 15. The GOLF Magazine rankings are based on input from a group of panelists, who singled out Streamsong Red, recognizing the course for its “firm, fast-running fairways, significant elevation changes, and showmanship in the form of sunken lakes,” citing that “it adds up to a course that seems destined to rise higher in years to come.”
Tucked away on 16,000 natural acres in central Florida, Streamsong also offers guests a range of unique activities and amenities, including guided bass fishing excursions on the resort’s prolific lakes and streams, sporting clays, archery, the grotto-style AcquaPietra spa, tennis courts and a nature trail. Call 888-294-6322 or visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Breast Cancer Fundraisers At Music Showcase
Music Showcase is taking nominations for locals currently undergoing treatment breast cancer patients to be the recipient of its month long fundraising efforts in October. There will be “Stomping Out Breast Cancer” T-shirts which will be on a pre-paid pre-order basis. The deadline to pre-order is Tuesday, September 20. Baked Goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each. The recipient will be announced at the Costume Social on Friday, October 28 from 6–10 p.m. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or call 685-5998 and ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins to nominate someone to be a recipient or for information.
Day Of Care At Five Star Dental
A Day of Care for people who need dental work will be held Saturday, October 22 beginning at 7 a.m. at Five Star Dental in Valrico. Dr. Jeff Bynum has been in business for 20 years, and has provided a Day of Care to the community for many years. This is for people that are in desperate need of dental work, to help with the pain and get hygiene cleanings. Dr. Bynum, his staff, volunteers from his church and often other dentist, usually see 75-100 patients that day. Dr. Bynum recently went to Nicaragua with his family to provide dental work for those that need it so desperately. If you, or someone you know, is in need of dental work, visit Five Star Dental at 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Valrico on Saturday, October 22.
Integrity Pressure Cleaning, Inc. Now Includes Roof-A-Cide
Roof-A-Cide, the manufacturer of environmentally safe roof cleaning solutions and algae preventatives is making its products available throughout the area through a recently established Authorized Roof-A-Cide Applicator – Integrity Pressure Cleaning. Roof-A-Cide is an EPA approved algaecide/fungicide specifically designed and approved for use on Barrel Tile, Concrete Tile, Asphalt Shingle roofs, and Stone-Coated Steel. Roof-A-Cide is safe to work with, safe for the roof, and safe for landscaping. Roof-A-Cide has been used successfully on over 250,000 properties to date throughout the U.S. Roof-A-Cide has been approved for use by the largest roof materials manufacturers in the United States including GAF, Boral, and Gerard.
Roof-A-Cide is guaranteed to prevent the growth of dark algae stains for at least two full years with each treatment. Integrity Pressure Cleaning is a full service pressure cleaning company since 2004. Call 293-4077 or visit IntegrityPressureCleaning.com for free estimates.
Topper’s Creamery Now Open At Westfield Shopping Center
Brandon Town Center is the site of the newest Topper’s Creamery. At 218-sq. ft., the location is convenient to the east entrance and adjacent to retailers such as Zales Jewelers, The Children’s Place, Finish Line, and Kay Jewelers, among others. The announcement was made by Topper’s Creamery Chairman and Co-Founder Wade Oney, who also owns more than 50 Papa John’s locations as well as eight Qdoba stores. Oney is a former Chief Operating Officer for Papa John’s Pizza. Visit topperscreamery.com.
Pure Barre Brandon Opens
Pure Barre is the nation’s fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. In just 55 minutes, you will achieve a full-body workout concentrating on the areas women struggle with the most: hips, thighs, seat, abdominals and arms. The Pure Barre technique is low-impact, protecting your joints by avoiding any bouncing or jumping. Each strength section of the workout is followed by a stretching section in order to create long, lean muscles without bulk. Pure Barre Brandon will be open seven days a week with over 30 classes per week. It will have a women’s retail boutique featuring designer athleisure and active wear and a studio room to host Pure Barre classes, specialty classes and events. Pure Barre Brandon is located at 857 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. depending on class time. Email Brandon@purebarre.com. Visit www.purebarre.com/fl-brandon.
Medical Facility Evening Social Opens Doors To Community
The Brandon Foundation is grateful to the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute for hosting an evening social and open house in August. Members of the community enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine and were given a tour of the new facility located at 403 Kings Ave. The social provided an opportunity for guests to meet the Dr. Shalin Shah, Monica Clark, Senior Physician Liaison and the rest of their team of doctors, nurses and staff. Dr. Shah discussed the various ways the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps individuals affected by cancer with financial support and how the Brandon Foundation was able to provide assistance to one of their patients through the Foundation Angel Program.
Brandon Foundation Executive Director Liz Brewer also shared with members of the staff and the community how the Foundation Angel program has been able to help over 400 families since its inception in 2006 by providing them with “angels” to meet their practical needs. Commissioner Stacy White also spoke about how important this partnership is to our community to help our residents in their time of need. The Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will be one of the sponsors of the Foundation’s annual dinner, An Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation to be held on Friday, November 4 at The Regent. Visit www.BrandonFoundation.com
September 19, 2016
