September 26, 2016
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Offers Fun, Fresh, Flavors & Supports Teams Too
By Tatiana Ortiz
Traveling to Baja California, Texas and Mexico might be quite the trip for some. Diners at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Brandon, can taste all of these flavors of the baja style tex-mex cuisine and save money. The family-oriented restaurant provides a comfortable atmosphere for individuals of all ages.
“We like to keep it simple with our high quality fresh foods and fair prices,” said Ian Lieberman, owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
On February of this year, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Brandon opened. The 4,300 sq. ft. building displays an ample amount of space for diners to choose between indoor or outdoor patio seating. Also, the restaurant features a full service bar. Along with that, an exhibit of flat screen televisions can be seen both inside and outside the place. With over 100 stores, the family owned and operated national franchise aims to build more restaurants throughout the region.
Furthermore, the restaurant is known for its tacos and prices do vary. The tacos range from $1.99 to $2.99. Besides tacos, the restaurant does serve an array of other food items such as chips and queso, enchiladas, salads and much more. Also, diners can order alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee, bottled water and beer just to name a few.
“I would recommend the California Heat Taco and the Cilantro-Lime Rice as a go to for a food option here,” Lieberman said.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop runs specials Monday through Sunday. For instance, on Monday’s kid’s eat free. Also, the restaurant offers $1.59 on select tacos, all day happy hour and $3 loaded Corona’s on Tuesday’s. Call 324-7177 to find out a list of more specials.
“As we continue to grow our restaurants, we are committed to being active in the community,” Lieberman said.
For more information visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com. It is located at 2874 Providence Lakes Blvd. in Brandon. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m.- midnight and Sunday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
