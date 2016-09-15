Halloween Fun At Local Theme Parks & More

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
Howl-O-Scream Puts On An “Evil Encore”
Mr. Karver put his heart and soul into his dolls. After the authorities came to close him down, Karver locked himself in his “Hall Of Dolls” and burned it to the ground. Now, the dummies are back and they insist the show must go on. It’s the encore no one asked for, and it’s about to bring down the house, forever. It’s the Evil Encore everyone is dying to see.
Tampa Bay’s premier Halloween event returns with tormenting surprises and unexpected frights around every corner. There are two brand-new haunted houses and a bone-chilling storyline starring a disturbing cast of demon dolls.
Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This year’s event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore and blood.
There are seven haunted houses, and throughout the park and in between the haunted houses, every corner will be deemed unsafe.
Guests can test their limits while braving thrill rides in the dark, including Cobra’s Curse, Busch Gardens’ new one-of-a-kind spin coaster. Plus, challenge North America’s tallest freestanding drop tower Falcon’s Fury, Florida’s first and only triple-launch coaster Cheetah Hunt and others.
Freaky Preview returns this year and will open Howl-O-Scream 2016 on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24. The event then runs select nights from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 30. Operating event hours are 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
This year, 4-Pack Ticket Deals start at $35.99 per person, plus tax. Reduced advance-purchase rates are available online, and special offers are available for Busch Gardens Pass Members. Additionally, out-of-towners can take advantage of great vacations packages, like the Overnight Fright or Wild & Wicked Weekends packages. For more information, visit HowlOScream.com.
Howl-O-Scream 2016 is a separately-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed. For guest information, visit HowlOScream.com or call 1-888-800-5447
Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights
On select nights from Friday, September 16 through Monday, October 31, the streets of Universal Studios Florida theme park come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs. Nobody creates a more nightmarish Halloween event filled with truly original scares and authentic horror movie moments. Explore terrifying haunted houses, make your way through multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions.
New this year for American Horror Story fans and those unsuspecting guests, step inside the twisted world of the award-winning anthology horror series that’s been terrorizing T.V. viewers since 2011.
Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event and occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds.
Prices, dates, times, attractions and entertainment subject to availability and may change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.
For more information on ticket prices, times and dates, visit www.halloweenhorrornights.com/orlando/.
Lowry Park Zoo – Creatures of the Night
This new Halloween event, Creatures of the Night, will offer a wide-range of activities for all. From youngsters to teens and adults, find eerie adventures for the entire family throughout the Zoo. Wander into scare zones or encounter animals at night. You can party the night away at a ghoulish dance party. You won’t find horror or gore, just scares and startles for one and all.
The animal areas will be open, pending weather and other circumstances, besides the Florida Boardwalk. Please visit before 5 p.m. to see the Florida animals including manatees, stingrays, and black bears. In addition, Animal Ambassadors will have scheduled mingles in select locations.
Children (ages 11 and under) are invited to arrive in their most spooktacular attire. Toy weapons of any sort will not be permitted. For the comfort and safety of all guests, adults (ages 12 and older) are prohibited from wearing masks, wigs, face paint or costumes of any kind.
It will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from October 7 – October 29 and will remain open until 10 p.m. For members of the Zoo, Creature’s of the Night is included in their membership.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2coMYIY.
The Florida Aquarium – Guppyween
Join in on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30 from 1-5 p.m. for the only time wild animals, ghosts and princesses can roam the Aquarium—Guppyween. Trick-or-treat among over 20,000 sea creatures, makes for the perfect family-friendly Halloween event. Entertainment and treats will be provided, so come dressed in your best costume.
The cost for kids in costume is $10. Adults (12yrs and older) pay the regular admission price Regular Admission Price of $24.95 or $22.95 online. Florida Aquarium Members and children under 2 get in free.
Legoland’s Brick or Treat Returns
Brick or Treat will be back with more spooky, kooky Halloween fun for kids. Expanded in 2016, the friendly-not-frightening event features trick-or-treating along the Brick or Treat Trail, larger-than-life LEGO models, LEGO build activities, the world’s largest LEGO jack-o-lantern, a scavenger hunt with prizes, and an exclusive, Halloween-themed fireworks show in Pirates’ Cove.
Brick or Treat will take place on weekends in October 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 and Halloween 31. No fireworks on Halloween.
Visit http://bit.ly/2bTT0n5 for pricing information.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
The witching hour’s almost here, so get your favorite costume ready for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom Park.
Don’t miss your chance to collect candies, sweets and frightfully delightful treats—all while the park hosts grim grinning ghosts, eerie entertainment and Disney Characters that go bump in the night. Many regular attractions will also remain open.
Best of all: since the tone of this event is “not-so-scary,” that means children of every age can enjoy the fun.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party costs $67 per child and $72 per adult (plus tax), and takes place on September 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 29 and 30, October 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 and 31.
Before you arrive dressed up for the occasion, please read the official costume guidelines at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for children and adults.
Visit http://bit.ly/1isT8sY for more information or to purchase tickets.
SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular
It’s an ocean of Halloween fun for the whole family at SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular. During this daytime event, families are immersed in an underwater “fantasea” including trick-or-treating, whimsical pumpkin fish, sea-themed arts and crafts and up-close animal encounters in a family-friendly event that could only come from SeaWorld. Halloween Spooktacular runs weekends from October 1-30, and is included in park admission.
Visit http://bit.ly/2c4NYBC.
September 15, 2016
