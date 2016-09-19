How Can Your HOA Use Your Newsletter To Promote Community Involvement?

By Nicole Heubusch
Typically, most homeowners associations (HOA) provide residents with a community newsletter. It can be weekly, bi-monthly, or even monthly, as long as it provides a source of communication. It is one of the most effective ways an HOA can communicate with residents about sponsored activities, upcoming events, or just general community news and updates. If you feel that your attendance levels are low, there might be a lack of awareness about ongoing events. In that case, here are a few simple ways to get residents excited about reading their HOA newsletter.
Promote, Promote, Promote
Promote all your events. Whether a community garage sale, a networking event, a movie night, or even a big holiday event, residents won’t show up if they don’t know something is happening. Create a calendar section in your newsletter that includes a recap of last month, so residents can see what they might have missed, and add all the events for the upcoming month.
Provide HOA Updates And Board Decisions
Is there something big happening with the HOA board? Did you get the approval for pool renovations, or to plant those new trees that residents wanted? Whatever it is that’s going on with the board, your residents might be interested in knowing. Provide the information on board meetings too, when and where, in case residents would like to attend.
Contests
Contests are a great way to get the community involved. It could be something fun like a newsletter crossword puzzle, or even have residents take a picture of something in the community to send in for next month. Contests are especially helpful when trying to promote an event. Give away tickets to the event, or a prize during; that’s a good way to ensure a higher attendance.
Get Residents Involved
Allow your residents to have a voice in the newsletter. Ask for them to share ideas and activities for the newsletter, address their complaints in the newsletter, or even recruit a few residents to write a guest article.
If you have any tips for promoting community involvement with your HOA newsletter, or any news from your HOA that you want published in the Osprey Observer, send them to kquesada@ospreyobserver.com to be featured in an upcoming HOA article.
