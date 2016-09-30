Ladies HealthSource Open House, Hawthorne Parkinson’s Support, More

Third Annual Ladies Night Out At HealthSource Chiropractic
HealthSource Chiropractic will host its third annual Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, October 11 from 6- 8 p.m. There will be a number of local vendors for shopping, along with wine, cheese, hors d’oeuvres, pampering and fun. Call 654-7121 to RSVP for you and your friends. It will be held at CoWork Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Hawthorne Hosts New Brandon Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, will host a new monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 2 p.m. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. It hosts a dementia support group in its assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, their family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information, call 661-8998 ext. 204 or visit on Facebook.
Well-Rounded Holistic Health Found at StrongLife Physical Therapy & Weight Loss
StrongLife Physical Therapy & Weight Loss patients are offered a well-rounded holistic health experience; everything from chiropractic, physical therapy, weight loss and functional medicine.
StrongLife offers patients pain and immobility relief from any conditions from old to new injuries. Dr. Jennifer Purvis works with Physical Therapy patients and utilizes a movement based diagnostic system designed to discover the root cause of an issue rather than just treat a specific injury or pain, treats the muscle tissue with targeted techniques, and then moves forward with action steps to properly strengthen the muscles needed for a well-rounded experience.
The STRONGLIFE weight loss program is a physician supervised carb restricted program. This means that Dr. Scott and Weight Loss Coach Beth track multiple factors that contribute to overall health and not just weight loss.
At STRONGLIFE Functional Medicine is used to offer natural approaches to health and teach you strategies to get you and keep you healthy for your entire life.
Functional Medicine utilizes advanced blood labs, saliva testing for adrenals and hormones, and stool testing for gut function
StrongLife Physical Therapy & Weight Loss is located at FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. The hours are Monday 8 a.m.-12 Noon and 2-7 p.m., Wednesday- 8 a.m-12 Noon, Thursday 2-7 p.m., and Friday- 8 a.m.-12 Noon.
Call 655-5433 or visit www.stronglifechiropractic.com.
September 30, 2016
Ladies HealthSource Open House, Hawthorne Parkinson’s Support, More
By Cyndi Cisneros