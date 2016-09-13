Make Your Own Shofar Workshop, First Responder Blue Mass & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
BCWC’s New Season Of Luncheons Begins With Salute To America
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will commence its season of luncheons with a theme, music and a spiritual speaker on Monday, September 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salute to America with a patriotic theme and music will honor veterans. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies and no membership is required. The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15; first time guests only pay $10. Reservations are required by Monday, September 5. Call 740-0098.
Shofar Factory To Be Held In Brandon
With the Jewish New Year and the holiday of Rosh Hashanah approaching, the Live It Live Workshops presents The Shofar Factory, a hands-on workshop, during which participants will see how a ram’s horn is cured, carefully measured, sawed, drilled, and polished. The result is a Shofar, the trumpet-like instrument used by Jews on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. When the Shofar is complete, participants learn how to blow it and sound the traditional notes. The workshop will also address the rhyme and reason behind this custom. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own Shofar. This is part of a series by Live It Live Workshops – a program presented by Chabad Jewish Discovery Center. There is a $10 fee per person. There is a limited supply of horns to be made into Shofars. Reserve yours today at www.jewishbrandon.com/rsvp or 571-8100. It will be held at The Chabad Jewish Discovery Center at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico on Sunday, September 18 at 11 a.m.
Inspirational Music And Singing Begins A New Season Of Fun At The Farm
Join the fun on Friday, September 30 at The Farm singing about God and country. Enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs and beverages at 6:30 p.m., music (open mic) at 7 p.m. and featured artist at 8 p.m. No admission charge, but donation box available and appreciated. There are 350 seats; everyone is encouraged to come early or bring a chair. Call 967-3046 or visit www.TheFarmUSA.com. The singing takes place the last Friday of every month. The Farm is located at 7818 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.
Blue Mass To Be Held For First Responders In Appreciation
The St. Stephen Knights of Columbus wants to show its appreciation and pray for first responders as a community by holding a Blue Mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. This is open to all first responders even if they are not Catholic. St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Call 743-2805.
Upcoming Happenings At Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Bible and Bagels – On Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m., join in for Bible study led by Rabbi Betsy Torop. Light bagel breakfast provided.
Jewish Art History – On Sunday, September 11 from 4-6 p.m., Susan Fader will look at the origins of Jewish Art and how the Second Commandment played a role in its evolution. A $10 donation is requested. All are welcome.
Hebrew for Adults – A new class taught by Rudina Tichter on Sunday mornings, September 11 – October 16 from 9:45–11:15 a.m. Non-member fee is $25. All are welcome.
Page Turners – On Monday, September 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., join in for conversation and light dinner as award novel, The Innocents by Francesca Segal, is reviewed.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series – Led by Rabbi Torop will address and explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the complex meanings of peace in Jewish tradition on Tuesday, September 20 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Selichot Play – Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m., join in as the complex lives of contemporary Jews in an original work written and acted by our congregants is examined. Selichot directly precedes the Days of Awe. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.
Revive Women’s Conference 2016
“My Story” Revive Women’s Conference will be held from Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 2 at The Palms Church, located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Valrico. This gathering is open to all women and will feature three days of passionate worship with Jeremy Rosado, life changing messages, and inspirational content. It will be hosted by Pastor Mary Stahl. The cost of the three day conference is $45 and includes coffee, drinks, Saturday’s lunch, snacks, and materials. Register at visit bit.ly/2bzgRVl.
Job Fair
Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events will host a Job Fair on Thursday, September 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Yuengling Hospitality Center, located at 11111 N 30th St. in Tampa (between Fowler & Busch). Admission and parking are free. There will be 30 plus hiring agents and educational reps. Free resume review, free resume writing classes every hour, special veterans section, education resources. Computer will be available onsite for job applicants. To see jobs listed, visit www.redcarpetusa.us.
September 13, 2016
Make Your Own Shofar Workshop, First Responder Blue Mass & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
BCWC’s New Season Of Luncheons Begins With Salute To America
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will commence its season of luncheons with a theme, music and a spiritual speaker on Monday, September 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salute to America with a patriotic theme and music will honor veterans. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies and no membership is required. The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15; first time guests only pay $10. Reservations are required by Monday, September 5. Call 740-0098.
Shofar Factory To Be Held In Brandon
With the Jewish New Year and the holiday of Rosh Hashanah approaching, the Live It Live Workshops presents The Shofar Factory, a hands-on workshop, during which participants will see how a ram’s horn is cured, carefully measured, sawed, drilled, and polished. The result is a Shofar, the trumpet-like instrument used by Jews on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. When the Shofar is complete, participants learn how to blow it and sound the traditional notes. The workshop will also address the rhyme and reason behind this custom. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own Shofar. This is part of a series by Live It Live Workshops – a program presented by Chabad Jewish Discovery Center. There is a $10 fee per person. There is a limited supply of horns to be made into Shofars. Reserve yours today at www.jewishbrandon.com/rsvp or 571-8100. It will be held at The Chabad Jewish Discovery Center at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico on Sunday, September 18 at 11 a.m.
Inspirational Music And Singing Begins A New Season Of Fun At The Farm
Join the fun on Friday, September 30 at The Farm singing about God and country. Enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs and beverages at 6:30 p.m., music (open mic) at 7 p.m. and featured artist at 8 p.m. No admission charge, but donation box available and appreciated. There are 350 seats; everyone is encouraged to come early or bring a chair. Call 967-3046 or visit www.TheFarmUSA.com. The singing takes place the last Friday of every month. The Farm is located at 7818 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.
Blue Mass To Be Held For First Responders In Appreciation
The St. Stephen Knights of Columbus wants to show its appreciation and pray for first responders as a community by holding a Blue Mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. This is open to all first responders even if they are not Catholic. St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Call 743-2805.
Upcoming Happenings At Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows.
Bible and Bagels – On Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m., join in for Bible study led by Rabbi Betsy Torop. Light bagel breakfast provided.
Jewish Art History – On Sunday, September 11 from 4-6 p.m., Susan Fader will look at the origins of Jewish Art and how the Second Commandment played a role in its evolution. A $10 donation is requested. All are welcome.
Hebrew for Adults – A new class taught by Rudina Tichter on Sunday mornings, September 11 – October 16 from 9:45–11:15 a.m. Non-member fee is $25. All are welcome.
Page Turners – On Monday, September 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., join in for conversation and light dinner as award novel, The Innocents by Francesca Segal, is reviewed.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series – Led by Rabbi Torop will address and explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the complex meanings of peace in Jewish tradition on Tuesday, September 20 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Selichot Play – Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m., join in as the complex lives of contemporary Jews in an original work written and acted by our congregants is examined. Selichot directly precedes the Days of Awe. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.
Revive Women’s Conference 2016
“My Story” Revive Women’s Conference will be held from Friday, September 30-Sunday, October 2 at The Palms Church, located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Valrico. This gathering is open to all women and will feature three days of passionate worship with Jeremy Rosado, life changing messages, and inspirational content. It will be hosted by Pastor Mary Stahl. The cost of the three day conference is $45 and includes coffee, drinks, Saturday’s lunch, snacks, and materials. Register at visit bit.ly/2bzgRVl.
Job Fair
Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events will host a Job Fair on Thursday, September 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Yuengling Hospitality Center, located at 11111 N 30th St. in Tampa (between Fowler & Busch). Admission and parking are free. There will be 30 plus hiring agents and educational reps. Free resume review, free resume writing classes every hour, special veterans section, education resources. Computer will be available onsite for job applicants. To see jobs listed, visit www.redcarpetusa.us.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments