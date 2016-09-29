MEETINGS Harvest Dinner & Auction, Garden Clinic, Ceramic Sale & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Market Day At The Chapel at FishHawk
The Chapel at FishHawk’s new Saturday market ‘The Chapel Market of FishHawk’ will hold a re-grand opening market day on Saturday, October 1 with over 40 local small businesses represented. Shop the market from 1-5 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month through January 2017.The market is located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia.
To stay up to date, please visit www.facebook.com/events/579133158959090/.
Valrico Service League To Hold Harvest Dinner & Auction
Valrico Service League’s (VSL) main fundraiser this year is the Harvest Dinner & Auction to be held Sunday, November 6 at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through October 28. The Platinum Bank sponsored event starts at 5:30 p.m., with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 6:45 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of last year’s auction patrons and donations from the business community of tickets to events, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates and unique items from area artists, VSL support included ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon and summer activities at A Kid’s Place.
For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.
Safety In The Garden Clinic
On Wednesday, October 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be a clinic on Safety in the Garden given by Master Gardener Gerri Almand, at the Bloomingdale Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.
East Hillsborough Democratic Club October Meeting
Please plan to attend the East Hillsborough Democratic Club’s October meeting on Tuesday, October 11. Meet and greet at 6 p.m., meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. A picnic will be held on Saturday, October 15 at Paul Sanders Park, 3319 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Bring anything else you wish to share.
8th Annual Sock Hop Hosted By Brandon Eagle’s Club
Tickets are on sale for the 8th Annual Sock Hop on Saturday, October 8 from 7-11 p.m. at the Brandon Eagle’s Club, 1810 Front St. in Valrico. Tickets cost $15 each and include a steak or chicken dinner. You do not have to be a KofC member to attend. Cash bar available.
If you can’t attend, you can purchase tickets and donate them to a Police Officer, Firefighter, or any active/retired duty personnel. Call Marc Andersen for ticket information at 966-4288.
Strawberry Ridge Hosts The Berry Clay Pit Fall/Winter Ceramic Sale
The Berry Clay Pit Fall/Winter Ceramic Sale will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
It will take place at the Strawberry Ridge Mobile Home Park, located at 3419 SR 60 in Valrico.
Follow the signs to the Activity Center.
One-of-a-kind items at very reasonable prices and all are made by the residents. There will be pieces for all holidays and many items for your yard and house and several raffles for surprise items that were donated.
A community indoor yard sale will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Over 30 sellers with home decorations, household items, clothing, books, small appliances, collectibles, holiday decorations, and more. No early birds please.
Opera Tampa And The Straz Center Present Straz LIVE! In The Park
On Sunday November, 6 Straz LIVE! in the Park returns as a lively community concert of familiar arias performed by the popular Opera Tampa Singers and featuring favorite songs performed by visiting Broadway stars. This event will take place at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. and the concert from 3-5 p.m. Local chalk artists will be creating original works on-site during the event, so bring your picnic and enjoy a delightful afternoon of beautiful music and art. Food trucks will be available as well.
A package includes a 60-inch round table, black table cover and eight chairs, and is available to rent for $125. Visit strazcenter.org, Email or call 229-7827.
Enter your table in a Decorating Contest. It is free to participate with a paid picnic table package. Celebrity judges will peruse the participant’s decorated tables between 2:45 -3:30 p.m. and announce the winner at intermission at the concert.
DAR Honors Vietnam War Veteran
On September 8, the local Alafia River chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) joined the De Soto and Tampa Chapters of the NSDAR at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum of Hillsborough County to honor Vietnam War veteran SMSGT Roy Callow, US Air Force (Ret.), who was accompanied by his wife, Diana. DAR Regent Becky Johnston read the official letter from the President of the United States regarding the Vietnam 50th Commemorative Anniversary. SMSGT Callow was presented with the letter along with other items from the US Department of Defense by DAR member, Laura Culver.
DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. If you are interested in attending a meeting and learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com.
MEETINGS Harvest Dinner & Auction, Garden Clinic, Ceramic Sale & More…
