September 29, 2016
New Shared Workspace CoWork Landing, Opens In Convienient Brandon Location
By Kate Quesada
Bloomingdale resident Shannon Carlton believes that entrepreneurs change the world and she is using her new business, CoWork Landing, to help them do just that.
Located on Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, CoWork Landing is a shared workspace offering remote workers a professional space to accomplish tasks, meet clients and network with other entrepreneurs. The 1,500 sq. ft. building is broken up into different areas with varying fees to fit the needs of Carlton’s customers who can pay daily or monthly and receive use of the space, secured, high-speed internet, a mailing address and keys for access to the building after business hours.
Carlton has used her background in commercial real estate and advertising sales with Osprey Observer Newspapers to determine exactly what small business owners, entrepreneurs and telecommuters are looking for in a shared work space.
The large community work area with comfortable chairs and tables and a television set up for cable is the space that most of CoWork Landing’s members will use to meet with clients and work on their businesses.
“A space like this gives off a much more professional vibe for a business person meeting with a client than a public place or coffee shop,” said Carlton, who added that a membership at CoWork Landing is only slightly more a year than what the average American spends on coffee. “It also offers them the opportunity to be around others looking for the same type of distraction-free environment.”
In addition, the space boasts four private rooms which can be leased as permanent offices on an annual basis or shared and reserved for as little as one day a week.
Spaces are already filling up and Carlton’s clients so far include Intentional Growth Strategies, LLC, Hagwood Construction, Cornerstone Consulting, OnCore Management Solutions, Belle Vida Architectural Design, Elevated Learning Center, My Easy Mortgage and McAuley Fine Jewelry.
One of CoWork Landing’s first clients was Jeremy Stevens with Belle Vida Architectural Design. Stevens has set up a permanent space in one of Carlton’s private offices and feels that it has been very beneficial to the separation of his work and personal lives. “When I heard that CoWork Landing was opening, it was a no-brainer for me to lease an office,” said Stevens, who focuses mainly on residential architecture design. “For me, a home office is not conducive to growing my business and it is great to have a space that is tailored to a small business’ needs.”
Every CoWork Landing member also gets the opportunity to book the 10-person, AV-equipt conference room for two hours a month, or more for an additional cost.
This space is also used for Carlton’s educational and business development series, featuring breakfast, lunch and after hour events.
FishHawk resident Rich Powers with SaaSOptics Software Company has leased one of Carlton’s shared offices, which she calls Hoteling, one dedicated day a week.
“Everything I need to do for my job can be done from my office in my home, but what’s the fun in that?” said Powers, who heard about CoWork Landing from a business networking group his wife attends. “I missed being around other people and working here one day a week gives me the opportunity to get out of the house and into the local business community.”
Upcoming events at CoWork Landing include a Lunch and Learn on October 14 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. focusing on time management skills and a Wine and Wondering networking and educational meeting with information on podcast creation on Tuesday, October 18, from 5-7 p.m. Carlton invites anyone who is interested in learning more or touring the space to call 924-4679 or stop by 522 Oakfield Dr. any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information and pricing, visit www.igscommunity.com or at shannon@igscommunity.com.
