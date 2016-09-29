Newland Communities Newest Community, Bexley Connects To Suncoast Trail

By Michelle Caceres
Award-winning master developer Newland Communities has set its sights north, to Land O’Lakes, where its fourth master-planned community, Bexley, is schedule to open in November.
At completion, Bexley will contain more than 1,900 homes on 1,834 acres. The highlight of the community will be 1,200 acres of preserved open space areas and parks, along with a 10-mile, multi-purpose community trail network of scenic walking, hiking, jogging and biking paths designed by Avid Trails. The trail, which will feature 11 exercise stations, will connect to the existing 21.6 mile Suncoast Trail in Pasco County. The community will also feature two bicycle parks with pump tracks (a continuous loop of dirt berms and mounds), skills loops and practice areas for mountain bikers, BMX riders and cyclists of all ages and skill levels.
“There’s truly nothing like this in the area,” said Pam Parisi, vice president of marketing for Newland Communities.
“Our commitment is to building communities that honor the environment and encourage residents to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.”
Additional amenities planned at Bexley will include The Bexley Club, a lakefront clubhouse that will be the hub of the community with a vibrant café, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, information center, two swimming pools, a fitness center, open-air game room and a fully staffed bike shop to offer on-site repairs and bike rentals for both residents and visitors.
Newland Communities has partnered with CalAtlantic, Cardel Homes, David Weekley Homes, Homes by WestBay, ICI Homes and Lennar to construct single-family homes in Bexley.
Lennar will also offer courtyard homes, villas and two styles of townhomes.
The exterior design of the homes will feature a variety of architectural traditions, while streetscapes will feature tree-lined streets, neighborhood parks and the massive trail network, which will be accessible from nearly every location in the community.
“Bexley will be a unique, vibrant community unlike any other in Pasco County,” said Tom Panaseny, Newland Communities’ vice president, general manager for Tampa North.
“Nature is the inspiration, not only in the community’s character, but in home designs, as well, with some elevations exclusive to Bexley. We’ve selected this group of builders because we know they will bring our community vision to life.”
For more information, visit www.BexleyFlorida.com.
September 29, 2016
Newland Communities Newest Community, Bexley Connects To Suncoast Trail
By Michelle Caceres
Award-winning master developer Newland Communities has set its sights north, to Land O’Lakes, where its fourth master-planned community, Bexley, is schedule to open in November.
At completion, Bexley will contain more than 1,900 homes on 1,834 acres. The highlight of the community will be 1,200 acres of preserved open space areas and parks, along with a 10-mile, multi-purpose community trail network of scenic walking, hiking, jogging and biking paths designed by Avid Trails. The trail, which will feature 11 exercise stations, will connect to the existing 21.6 mile Suncoast Trail in Pasco County. The community will also feature two bicycle parks with pump tracks (a continuous loop of dirt berms and mounds), skills loops and practice areas for mountain bikers, BMX riders and cyclists of all ages and skill levels.
“There’s truly nothing like this in the area,” said Pam Parisi, vice president of marketing for Newland Communities.
“Our commitment is to building communities that honor the environment and encourage residents to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.”
Additional amenities planned at Bexley will include The Bexley Club, a lakefront clubhouse that will be the hub of the community with a vibrant café, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, information center, two swimming pools, a fitness center, open-air game room and a fully staffed bike shop to offer on-site repairs and bike rentals for both residents and visitors.
Newland Communities has partnered with CalAtlantic, Cardel Homes, David Weekley Homes, Homes by WestBay, ICI Homes and Lennar to construct single-family homes in Bexley.
Lennar will also offer courtyard homes, villas and two styles of townhomes.
The exterior design of the homes will feature a variety of architectural traditions, while streetscapes will feature tree-lined streets, neighborhood parks and the massive trail network, which will be accessible from nearly every location in the community.
“Bexley will be a unique, vibrant community unlike any other in Pasco County,” said Tom Panaseny, Newland Communities’ vice president, general manager for Tampa North.
“Nature is the inspiration, not only in the community’s character, but in home designs, as well, with some elevations exclusive to Bexley. We’ve selected this group of builders because we know they will bring our community vision to life.”
For more information, visit www.BexleyFlorida.com.
By Michelle Caceres Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments