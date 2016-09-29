Orthodontists Offers Trick-Or-Treaters Candy Buyback For US Soldiers

Staff Report
From Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, November 4, orthodontists Dr. Michael Hess and Toby VanLandschoot will be purchasing leftover candy from trick-or-treaters and donating them to American troops through Operation Gratitude (www.operationgratitude.com).
Dr. Hess & Dr. VanLandschoot are offering $1 for every pound of unopened, uneaten treats, and all are welcomed, patients and non-patients, to trade in their candy for the cause. In addition, for every pound of candy donated, you will receive one entry into the $50 Fandango Gift Card drawing.
“We would love to give our soldiers a little taste of home while they are overseas fighting,” said Dr. Hess. “Halloween is an American holiday and tradition, and we should take care of the people taking care of us.”
Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics is a leading provider in Riverview, Lithia and Apollo Beach, FL Invisalign and braces treatment, providing patients of all age groups young and old with cutting-edge technology and friendly service. The practice also provides cosmetic treatment such as teeth whitening and Botox.
“Keeping a few kids away from cavities while giving the troops something to smile about would be fantastic,” said Dr. Hess. “It would be something that everyone, trick-or-treaters and our team at Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics can be proud of.”
Hess & VanLandschoot Orthodontics will be collecting candy during normal office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between November 1 and 4 at their Riverview location and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on November 1 and 3 at their Lithia and Apollo Beach Locations.
“Hopefully, this buyback will have a big effect on our community and of course our troops,” said Dr. VanLandschoot. “Spreading goodwill and reminding ourselves that there are people out there fighting for us every day is incredibly valuable.”
Dr. Hess & Dr. VanLandschoot’s offices are located at: 16307 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview and 421 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.
To learn more about orthodontists Dr. Michael Hess, Dr. Toby VanLandschoot and their practice, call 645-4377 to speak with a team member or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.
