PDQ Brandon Serves Up Fresh Food, Fast, Gives Back to Community

By Tamas Mondovics
While there is no shortage of great restaurants in and around Brandon, for many residents there is that one, a favorite place that just hits the spot every time, let it be breakfast lunch or dinner.
PDQ, a relatively new, Tampa based fast casual chain of chicken restaurants is just one of those places, now boasting of seeing a large number of repeat guests who enjoy fresh food, served fast. Owned by MVP Consulting, PDQ was founded in 2009 by Bob Basham and Nick Reader.
Five years later, the chain has expanded, to 54 locations in eight states, the first in Tampa opened in 2011.
Proud of taking the helm as Operating Director of PDQ’s Brandon location,134 S. Gornto Lake Rd., Jamie Hine spoke highly of his restaurants success and community involvement since its opening in the fall of 2014. “We are doing very well,” Hine said adding that in step with PDQ’s motto of “Just Made, Better” guests are enjoying the tastiest, freshest, made-from-scratch hand-breaded chicken tenders, made-to-order sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, hand-cut fries, hand-spun shakes. Sweet treats also include a variety of cookies; fresh baked, of course.
To ensure quality, the restaurant has no microwaves. The chicken served is 100 percent natural and never frozen. Meals are complemented by a great variety of special sauces and dressings all made in-house, every day. Besides fresh cut fries, PDQ offers blueberry coleslaw and apples slices served with toffee dip.
Restaurant guests can enjoy their meal inside, choosing to sit at brightly colored booths, tables, high-tops, several spots at the counter or enjoy outdoor seating under a wrap-around awing.
For an extra personal touch at the drive-thru window, guests are greeted by a real person taking the order not a speaker. Hine emphasized that aside from good food, PDQ wants to continue to be good neighbors as well.
“We love giving back to the community,” he said. “Organizations such as schools, businesses and church groups are all welcome to schedule family fun nights at the restaurant. We will donate a portion of the proceeds back to their organization.”
Hines specifically mentioned that the first Monday of every month is named Military Monday, which on that day, gives members of the armed forces 50 percent off the entire check.
PDQ Brandon is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m, seven days a week.
Counting on his repeat guests, Hine mentioned that the restaurant has a simple menu, but one that is evolving, and said, “As you come back, do look forward to new menu items to be added in the near future.” For more information and menu visit www.eatpdq.com.
September 19, 2016
