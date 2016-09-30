RELIGION Get Your Holiday Pecans, Singers Sought & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble
It is time for the 24th Annual St Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble to be held at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club on Saturday, October 29. Tee time is 1 p.m. Sign-ins begin at 11:30 a.m. The fee is $75 pre-paid per golfer teams of four players for $300. The fee includes a round of golf, range balls, a gift pack, a hot lunch, beverages and dinner. There is also an additional package for $25 that includes “four Mulligans, 15 raffle tickets, (1) One putt, (1) Putting contest entry, and (1) sand trap throw.
Each year there have been four main prices for a Hole-In-One that includes a vehicle from area dealerships, a flat panel television, a set of golf clubs, and two round trip airline tickets in the Continental US.
A signup form is available that can be emailed to you for each team. Please make checks payable to “St Stephen Men’s Club”.
Proceeds support St Stephen Catholic School graduating seniors, and local charities.
Please contact Ed Veronick, Men’s Club representative, at edveronick@yahoo.com or for call 850-305-9745.
United Methodist Women 46th Annual Pecan Sale
Pecans are available to order from Saturday, October 1 to Tuesday, November 1. A five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces cost $45. A one lb. bag of mammoth halves is $10. Also available are specialty items as follows: chocolate amaretto pecans for $18; praline pecans for $16, and an assortment including praline, chocolate amaretto, and roasted salted pecans.
To order, call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com, or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P. O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only pre-paid pecans are “reserved.” Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis.
Pick up is at New Hope United Methodist Church (formerly First United Methodist Church), 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon in the Social Hall. Pickup times are Saturday, November 12, and Monday, November 14, from 8 a.m. -6 p.m.
This annual fundraiser benefits local missions such as ECHO, Mary and Martha House, A Kid’s Place, and Brandon Life Care, and others.
For more information, contact Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or bjbrooks5@gmail.com.
Kick Up Your Heels At Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon on Monday, October 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be a fun fall event, “Kick up your Heels”. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies. No membership is required. It will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center, 2102 Bells Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 for lunch and entertainment. First time guests pay $10. A reservation is requested by Monday, October 3. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for information.
5K Road Race And One Mile Family Color Run
Fellowship of Christian Athletes East Hillsborough Area will hold a 5K Road Race and a one mile Family Color Run on Saturday, October 22 at 9 a.m. at FishHawk Trails, 17616 Old Oak Way in Lithia. Register online at fcarise5k.org. If you are interested in sponsorship, please contact Dee Franks at dfranks@fca.org.
Southern Company Chorus Seeks Women Singers
If you are a woman that loves to sing, Southern Company Chorus is an all woman a cappella barbershop group that is seeking additional singers. It meets Mondays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall in Bell Shoals Church of Christ. Everyone is welcome to a practice on Monday night to listen and even join in. Visit www.southerncompanychorus.org. For more info, email info@southerncompanychorus.org or call Denise Padgett at 260-3983.
33rd Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church are taking orders for your holiday baking & gifting.
Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate amaretto pecans, dark chocolate pecans, white chocolate pecans are $9.50, pistachios are $9, cashews $9.50, and walnuts $8.
All prices are per pound and will be in before Thanksgiving.
Call Flo 654-8941, Janet 655-5506, or Evelyn 657-4309 to place your order by Wednesday, November 2
Congregation Beth Shalom Hosts Services and More
Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom in Brandon. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services. On October 21, services will be held at 7 p.m. at a congregant’s ranch. Anyone interested should call 681-6547 for information and the address.
On Tuesday October 18 at 7 p.m. a study series led by Rabbi Torop will address and explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the complex meanings of peace in Jewish tradition.
Celebrate Sukkot in the sukkah on Wednesday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. All welcome, including tots.
Simchat Torah Dance with the Torah and celebrate, Sunday, October 23 at 7 p.m. All invited and encouraged to wear something reminiscent of your thirteenth year.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.
September 30, 2016
RELIGION Get Your Holiday Pecans, Singers Sought & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble
It is time for the 24th Annual St Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble to be held at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club on Saturday, October 29. Tee time is 1 p.m. Sign-ins begin at 11:30 a.m. The fee is $75 pre-paid per golfer teams of four players for $300. The fee includes a round of golf, range balls, a gift pack, a hot lunch, beverages and dinner. There is also an additional package for $25 that includes “four Mulligans, 15 raffle tickets, (1) One putt, (1) Putting contest entry, and (1) sand trap throw.
Each year there have been four main prices for a Hole-In-One that includes a vehicle from area dealerships, a flat panel television, a set of golf clubs, and two round trip airline tickets in the Continental US.
A signup form is available that can be emailed to you for each team. Please make checks payable to “St Stephen Men’s Club”.
Proceeds support St Stephen Catholic School graduating seniors, and local charities.
Please contact Ed Veronick, Men’s Club representative, at edveronick@yahoo.com or for call 850-305-9745.
United Methodist Women 46th Annual Pecan Sale
Pecans are available to order from Saturday, October 1 to Tuesday, November 1. A five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces cost $45. A one lb. bag of mammoth halves is $10. Also available are specialty items as follows: chocolate amaretto pecans for $18; praline pecans for $16, and an assortment including praline, chocolate amaretto, and roasted salted pecans.
To order, call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com, or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P. O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only pre-paid pecans are “reserved.” Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis.
Pick up is at New Hope United Methodist Church (formerly First United Methodist Church), 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon in the Social Hall. Pickup times are Saturday, November 12, and Monday, November 14, from 8 a.m. -6 p.m.
This annual fundraiser benefits local missions such as ECHO, Mary and Martha House, A Kid’s Place, and Brandon Life Care, and others.
For more information, contact Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or bjbrooks5@gmail.com.
Kick Up Your Heels At Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon on Monday, October 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be a fun fall event, “Kick up your Heels”. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies. No membership is required. It will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center, 2102 Bells Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 for lunch and entertainment. First time guests pay $10. A reservation is requested by Monday, October 3. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for information.
5K Road Race And One Mile Family Color Run
Fellowship of Christian Athletes East Hillsborough Area will hold a 5K Road Race and a one mile Family Color Run on Saturday, October 22 at 9 a.m. at FishHawk Trails, 17616 Old Oak Way in Lithia. Register online at fcarise5k.org. If you are interested in sponsorship, please contact Dee Franks at dfranks@fca.org.
Southern Company Chorus Seeks Women Singers
If you are a woman that loves to sing, Southern Company Chorus is an all woman a cappella barbershop group that is seeking additional singers. It meets Mondays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall in Bell Shoals Church of Christ. Everyone is welcome to a practice on Monday night to listen and even join in. Visit www.southerncompanychorus.org. For more info, email info@southerncompanychorus.org or call Denise Padgett at 260-3983.
33rd Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church are taking orders for your holiday baking & gifting.
Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate amaretto pecans, dark chocolate pecans, white chocolate pecans are $9.50, pistachios are $9, cashews $9.50, and walnuts $8.
All prices are per pound and will be in before Thanksgiving.
Call Flo 654-8941, Janet 655-5506, or Evelyn 657-4309 to place your order by Wednesday, November 2
Congregation Beth Shalom Hosts Services and More
Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom in Brandon. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services. On October 21, services will be held at 7 p.m. at a congregant’s ranch. Anyone interested should call 681-6547 for information and the address.
On Tuesday October 18 at 7 p.m. a study series led by Rabbi Torop will address and explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the complex meanings of peace in Jewish tradition.
Celebrate Sukkot in the sukkah on Wednesday, October 19 at 6:15 p.m. All welcome, including tots.
Simchat Torah Dance with the Torah and celebrate, Sunday, October 23 at 7 p.m. All invited and encouraged to wear something reminiscent of your thirteenth year.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk No comments