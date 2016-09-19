RELIGION Pecan Sale, Craft Fairs, Speaker & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Kick Up Your Heels At Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon on Monday, October 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be a fun fall event, “Kick up your Heels”. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies. No membership is required. It will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center, 2102 Bells Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 for lunch and entertainment. First time guests pay $10. A reservation is requested by Monday, October 3. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for information.
United Methodist Women 46th Annual Pecan Sale
Hand-picked, shelled, and fresh from the orchard, pecans are available to order from Saturday, October 1-Tuesday, November 1. A five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces cost $45. A one lb. bag of mammoth halves is $10. Specialty items include: chocolate amaretto pecans for $18; praline pecans for $16, and an assortment including praline, chocolate amaretto, and roasted salted pecans.
To order, call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@ gmail.com, or visit www.pecansale.com.
Pick up is at New Hope United Methodist Church, 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon in the Social Hall. Pickup times are Saturday, November 12, and Monday, November 14, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
This fundraiser benefits local missions such as ECHO, Mary and Martha House, A Kid’s Place, and Brandon Life Care, and others.
Join The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Tampa Walk to End Alzheimer’s is based at the Amalie Arena and is organized by the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is at 8 a.m. and walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 5.
Join the FPCB Team at www.act.alz.org/tampa. Find the team by name: First Presbyterian Church of Brandon. Choose to register or to donate if you are unable to walk. Registration is free. For more information, contact Judy Smolk at 643-9586 or judybelle@tampabay.rr.com.
Vendors Sought For Fall Craft Fair
The United Methodist Women at St. Andrew’s are looking for vendors with crafts or gift items to apply for its Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 29 from 9a.m.-3 p.m. at the church located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Applications are available by calling 777-8371 or mtrimble1@tampabay.rr.com.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting its 5h annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-to 3 p.m.
Over 70 vendors will be show casing and selling unique arts & crafts, novelties, and baked goods for the fall and winter seasons in Florida. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Interested vendors can register for a spot on our web site at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Michael Holley To Speak Highpoint Church In Valrico
Businessman, entrepreneur, author, and speaker Michael Holley, who recently announced his latest book Finding the Wisdom You Seek, will speak at HighPoint Church, 2207 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico on Sunday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m. His story is one of success, failure, bankruptcy, prison, persecution, cancer, survival, guardian angels, and ultimately resurgence into the faith and business communities.
Holley’s first book spent its first week on the market on Amazon’s Top 100 Hottest New Releases. Copies of Finding the Wisdom You Seek and his first book Pinstripe Suits to Prison Blues are available at amazon.com or www.michaelholley.com/store. For more information and directions, please visit www.hpcbrandon.org.
Indoor Flea Market At Brandon Christian Church
Brandon Christian Church, at corner of Bryan and Lumsden Rds., is hosting its much anticipated Annual Indoor Flea Market on Saturday October 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Ros at 813-689-4021.
Scrapbooking for Missions
Bay Life Church announces its annual Fall Crop on Friday, October 7 from 6:30-11 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. benefiting 2017 youth activities and mission trips. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere. Your registration fee is tax deductible, and includes continental breakfast, home cooked food, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes.
“Make and Take” stations, silent auction, raffle baskets and more.
Sylvia Cuillo, from Photos Organized, will be available to scan photos for nominal fee (bring your photos and a thumb drive). Register and pay by October 3 for $25 for Friday night, $30 for Saturday, or $45 for both. Late registrations, late payments and walk-ins are welcome (space permitting) at $30 for Friday night, $35 for Saturday or $55 for both.
Register online at www.baylife.org/scrapbooking. Space is not reserved until paid in full.
RELIGION Pecan Sale, Craft Fairs, Speaker & More…
