SCHOOLS Book Sale At Bloomingdale Library, Support Group For Parkinson’s & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Third Annual Bloomingdale High Alumni Tailgate and Business Expo
The Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation will be hosting the third annual Alumni Tailgate on Friday, October 14 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School parking lot. There will be a bouncy house for the kids, face painting, DJ, and much, more. Alumni T-shirts for sale, yearbooks from all of the past classes will be for sale. Local business will be set up for you to visit. Attendees are encouraged to attend the Homecoming Football game afterwards, where there will be special recognition for Bloomingdale Alumni.
Businesses can rent a booth for $40. Proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, which works to enhance the learning experience for students by adding more technology in the classrooms. Donations are welcome. Contact Becky McDaniels at Brandon@mathnasium.com or Michelle Hernandez at Mhernandez@alpha-omegatitle.com.
Music Makers At Music Showcase
Calling all Mini-Musicians! Children ages 4-10 can attend a free workshop on the second Saturday of every month from 9:30-11a.m. by The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. This fun and interactive workshop allows children to hear and see band and orchestral instruments like the flute, trumpet, tuba, or violin and they get to try them out themselves. Kids will also make an instrument that they get to take home along with a goody bag.
The Music Makers Workshop will take place on Saturdays, October 8, and November 12. The Workshop is free, but you must register in advance by visiting faopa.org.
Special Giant Book Sale At Bloomingdale Regional Library
The Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will be holding a Giant Book Sale on Saturday, September 24 in the McLean room and Bookstore area of the Bloomingdale Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
All bookstore items will be marked down and specially priced for inventory reduction on this day only. There’ll be a wide assortment of books, CDs and DVDs available for purchase, all at very reasonable prices. If you’re searching for holiday materials – we’ve got a huge selection of those also. Stop in and browse and you may find just what you’re looking for.
All proceeds from the sale provide funding for library programs.
Bloomingdale Regional Library is located just east of Bloomingdale High School on Bloomingdale Ave. For more information, please call the library at 273-3652.
Hawthorne Hosts New Brandon Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center will host a new monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 2 p.m. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in its assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
“We are committed to providing quality care to Brandon,” said Vernon Zeger, Executive Director of Hawthorne. “One of our priorities is to provide the community with valuable information that can improve their daily lives when dealing with these diseases.”
Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder that affects nearly one million Americans. The disease, on average, appears around 60 years old, but 5-10 percent of cases are early-onset, beginning before age 50. As the disease progresses, it can severely affect balance, eating, talking, and most daily activities.
The support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, their family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information, call 661-8998 ext. 204 or visit on Facebook.
September 20, 2016
