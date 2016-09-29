SCHOOLS Rajun Bull Homecoming BBQ, Newsome Chorus Events & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Music Makers At Music Showcase
Children ages 4-10 can attend a free workshop on Saturday, October 8 and November 12 from 9:30-11a.m. by The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. This workshop allows children to hear and see band and orchestral instruments like the flute, trumpet, tuba, or violin and they get to try them out themselves. Kids will also make an instrument that they get to take home along with a goody bag. The workshop is free, but you must register in advance by visiting faopa.org.
Newsome Hosts Trick or Treat Street
Newsome High School’s Class of 2018 presents the Second Annual Trick or Treat Street, Saturday, October 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Newsome High School, 16550 FishHawk Blvd. Children fifth grade and younger are invited to come in costume with their family for games and trick or treating at Newsome High School. This event is free. Formaggio’s and Kona Ice will be available for purchase.For more information, visit newsome.mysdhc.org.
Local Resident Completes Basic Training At West Point
Cadet Steven Anthony Cilenti III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Kristen Cilenti of Valrico, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.
Cilenti entered West Point on June 27 and successfully completed six weeks of CBT, one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.
Cilenti began classes in August. The West Point curriculum offers 37 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.
Cilenti was homeschooled and dual enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. He plans to graduate from West Point in 2020 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Rajun’ Bull Band’s Annual Homecoming BBQ
The Rajun’ Bull Homecoming BBQ will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band will host the annual Homecoming pre-game tradition in the school’s cafeteria complete with live jazz. The BBQ features a pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, and a drink for $10.
Carryout is also available. All meals must be pre-ordered. Tickets can be purchased from a band member or by contacting the Band Boosters at rajunbullfundraising@gmail.com.
Newsome Chorus Fall Happenings
Join the Newsome High School Chorus and Randall Middle School Encore show choir for their combined fall concert on Tuesday, October 4. This concert is free and open to the public. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more top quality musical entertainment featuring contemporary sounds, all are invited to Newsome Chorus’ highly anticipated On the Radio concert on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Night at the Movies.” Student solo and ensemble acts will perform some of the biggest hits from big screen blockbusters. Admission is $5. If you can’t make the concerts, you can still support the award-winning Newsome High School chorus by attending a Fall Yard Sale, on Saturday, October 15. All events are located at Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia.
Winner of Newsome Idol 2016
This year’s Newsome Idol winner is Laura Jacob, a senior at Newsome High School, and a member of the NHS Chorus program, under the direction of Jeff Bogue. She performed two songs, Listen and Good Girls, to the roaring applause of the crowd. Laura competed against 11 other highly talented singers. Each student performed one song and then voting was held to determine six finalists, who included Kelly Coultas, Victoria Chattin, Logan Kitts, Olivia Weinstein, and Olivia Whitaker.
The competition was fierce this year, so judges Miguel Oquendo, Thomas Desmond, and Sandra Misciasci played an important role in critiquing each performance, and highlighting each contestant’s strengths. Ultimately, it was up to audience members to determine the winner by casting their votes. The show was hosted by Newsome students Mason Coletta and Drew Leopard who kept the show moving along at a brisk pace, and kept the audience laughing.
West Florida Advanced Baseball Season Off To Solid Start
Sam Irwin, working with Fishhawk Youth Baseball staff members Mike Love & Tony Fucca, got the 2016 West Florida Advanced Baseball season off to a solid start.
Players from 8 yrs up the 16 yrs old compete. West Florida Advanced Baseball is an alternative to travel baseball. There are no tourney fees and no admission giving travel teams a break.
The program compliments the recreational baseball programs. Games are on Sundays so there is no conflict with recreational league schedules.
Advanced Baseball teams play every other Sunday, two games per day. There is a tournament at the end of the season in addition to the regular schedule.
The Advanced Baseball Program provides an opportunity to receive focused instruction. Players compete against top level competition within program. The program competes in the Cal Ripken West Florida Advanced Baseball League in a league play format during the Fall and Spring.
The “AB” program provides an “advanced” player an opportunity to play at a higher skill level. This is accomplished through advanced level instruction and more advanced competition. Advanced Baseball is only for Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth players.
The focus is on developing players by reinforcing proper baseball fundamentals, teaching advanced concepts and offering advanced level competition. FYB’s Advanced Baseball program focuses on practice and development. Visit http://www.fishhawkyouthbaseball.org/.
September 29, 2016
