Skinny Clinic Patients See Pounds Disappear

By Michelle Caceres
Lakeland resident Randy Bradway said his weight didn’t magically appear one night but crept up on him a little at a time.
“I would put on a few pounds every year and after decades that added up,” said the 60-year-old 6’ tall, 370-pound Bradway.
He was visiting Dr. Francis Caban in July at the Caban Skin Institute Brandon, located at 109 Margaret St., when he saw that he had opened The Skinny Clinic. He decided to make a life change.
“You don’t see many overweight 80-year-olds and I decided that if I wanted to live another 20 years I needed to get serious about weight loss,” said Bradway.
The Skinny Clinic provided a customized medical weight-loss program after analyzing his age, weight, BMI, body fat analysis, comprehensive lab work and EKG, he received personal medical counseling from a board-certified physician and dietary counseling from trained dietary counselors.
Bradway dropped 15 pounds during the first two weeks. After seven weeks, he is down 50 pounds, including six inches off his waist.
“I used to be sucking it in just to hook my belt’s last hook but now I need to make another hole,” said Bradway.
Each week he also looks forward to weighing in on The Skinny Clinic’s “magic scale”, that not only tells him his current weight but his body fat percentage and water ratio.
He also strictly follows the diet plan prescribed for him, but is quick to say he was surprised at the foods he is allowed to eat. He does more shopping in the fresh food sections of the grocery store and frequently fires up his grill to cook dinner.
“I’m eating steaks, chicken, salmon and pork,” he said. “This is a low-sodium, low-carb, low-sugar diet but the one thing it isn’t is low on flavor.”
Bradway said he has 100 pounds to go before he reaches his goal weight of 225 pounds but is confident that with The Skinny Clinic’s help, he’ll reach that goal.
In addition to The Skinny Clinic, Caban Skin Institute Brandon offers a variety of aesthetic procedures, including chemical peels, microdermabrasion, Botox, laser treatments and miraDry, a permanent underarm solution that uses energy to target and destroy the sweat and odor glands in underarms.
The Skinny Clinic is located at 109 Margaret St. in Brandon and is open Mon – Fri from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., visit www.theskinnyclinic.com or call 235-4090.
