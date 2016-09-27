Stein & Vine Is The Local Friendly, “Pub”

By Nicole Heubusch
Adorned with a red “PUB” sign on the storefront, the simple façade of Brandon’s The Stein & Vine is contrasted by the warm, welcoming interior. Known to local patrons as the “friendly neighborhood pub”, The Stein & Vine has been a staple in the community since opening its doors in late 2012.
Ty and Lacey Mathis opened The Stein & Vine almost four years ago after wishing they had a local place where they could find craft food, beer, and wine.
They had no idea how popular The Stein & Vine would become, and how quickly it would happen. “When we opened in 2012, we didn’t really advertise. All of our business came from word of mouth. We’re grateful for the community’s support, and wouldn’t be here without it,” said Lacey. The Stein & Vine expanded in May of 2015 and it’s still as bustling as ever.
“We attribute a lot of our success to our staff. We’re very lucky to have an amazing staff that cares as much about this place as we do. We appreciate everything our staff does,” Lacey added.
You can find craft beer from all over the world at The Stein & Vine but Ty and Lacey make sure to keep the focus on celebrating local offerings, including those from Coppertail, Hidden Ale Springworks, and Cigar City Brewing, along with other Bay Area favorites.
When the pub first opened it was popular as a place to grab a craft beer or glass of wine, but patrons quickly discovered that the kitchen’s offerings of uniquely crafted food dishes is what truly made The Stein & Vine stand out. As regulars know, the menu has two sections, “the usual suspects” that include local favorites and a rotating menu that is inspired and crafted daily The ‘usual suspects’ offers dishes such as the “Juicy Lacey”, a burger with a cheese-filled patty (grab extra napkins!) and the famous Stein & Vine tater tots.
In addition to serving its community with food and drinks, The Stein & Vine enjoys helping local charities. On October 7th, you can help The Stein & Vine support the Brandon Ballet for the 2nd annual Beer for Barres event held at The Barn at Winthrop. For more information, visit http://brandonballet.org/.
You can view the daily menu changes on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSteinandVine or on their website at http://www.thesteinandvine.com/.
The Stein & Vine is located at 827 West Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and opens daily at 12 noon. For more information call 655-4786.
September 27, 2016
