The Classroom Gallery At The 1914 Plant City High School Community Center Showcasing Art Around Town

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Classroom Gallery, located at the historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, is a new partnership venture between the East Hillsborough Historical Society and the East Hillsborough Art Guild. The first show, Art Around Town, is up for viewing by the community until November. The Classroom Gallery is open Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
The current exhibit is very interesting and contains something for everyone from baskets, carvings, hats, miniatures and paintings of all sorts. Most of the artwork in the show is available for acquisition. You can support a local artist with a purchase.
You will meet some of the artists when you visit. Volunteer artists from the East Hillsborough Art Guild work at the exhibit to meet and greet residents who come to see their art. You might even get to see one hard at work on a demonstration. The East Hillsborough Art Guild also plans to offer classes and workshops.
On the day I visited, I met a lovely artist and long-time member of the East Hillsborough Art Guild, Patci Sawyer. “As an artist, I am grateful for a place like the Classroom Gallery. It gives us access to a place where we can create and talk with others in a perfect setting,” Sawyer said. “We are so blessed to have a space to dream, use and to do what we love.”
Shelby Bender, executive director of the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center and president of the East Hillsborough Historical Society said, “We have the space for art here at the center. We want to be instrumental in bringing the community and organization together.”
It is indeed a beautiful space for art. There are tons of windows and so much natural light. It is definitely a must see.
The next exhibit of the artists from the East Hillsborough Art Guild will be presented in conjunction with Plant City Pioneer Day which is held on the second Saturday in November.
The East Hillsborough Art Guild is a non-profit organization of artists, art lovers and patrons. They meet on the first Monday of the month October through May at the GFWC Woman’s Club located at 1110 N. Wheeler St. in Plant City. The 1914 Plant City High School Community Center is located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. Visit www.ehagfinearts.com.
September 19, 2016
