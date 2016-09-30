The Village Players Present The Vampyre

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Village Players will present The Vampyre, directed by Carlton Jones, three weekends in October beginning on Friday, October 7. As has become a popular tradition with the Village Players, Opening Night will be celebrated with Dinner Theatre. The cost for Opening Night Dinner Theatre is just $25 per person. In addition to seeing a great show, you will get a delicious dinner of salad, bread, chicken marsala, cake and your choice of tea or water. Soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Reservations are required and seating is limited.
Opening Night Dinner Theatre is made possible thanks to a sponsorship from Sandra Queen and Vicki Sommer of Ann Lee Reality and Ron Queen of Roque Consulting, LLC. Proceeds from Opening Night Dinner Theatre go toward the ongoing renovations of the historic James McCabe Theater located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.
Other shows will be held on Saturday, October 8; Friday, October 14 and 21; and Saturday 15 and 22. Curtain call is 8 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets for all shows other than opening night are $15; $13 for students, seniors and military with ID; and $12 for groups of 10 or more by advance purchase only.
The Vampyre is a short work of prose fiction written in 1819 by John William Polidori. The work is often described as the progenitor of the romantic vampire genre of fantasy fiction. Polidori transformed the vampire from a character in folklore into the form that is recognized today- an aristocratic fiend who preys among high society.
The Village Players’ production is directed by Carlton Jones. “With a great eye for detail and characterization, we welcome back, once again, Carlton Jones, directing another classic thriller, The Vampyre,” said Gail Pierce, Producer of the Village Players. “He is a delight to work with both on and off the stage. He brings his characters to life. He brings his vision to full fruition with every play he directs,” added Pierce.
You will not want to miss another great performance by the Village Players just in time for Halloween. You can get your tickets online at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling the Villages Players hotline at 480 3147.
The Village Players Present The Vampyre
By Kathy Collins