Upcoming Event To Empower Women For Successful Living

By Michelle Caceres
Women wanting to become more successful in their daily lives will find plenty of helpful advice at Women’s Successful Living’s quarterly meeting and brunch on Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
The meeting will be held at The Event Gallery, located at 524 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, and will feature keynote speaker Stacey Schieffelin, CEO and founder of ybf (your best friend) Beauty, LLC who was voted Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and one of Ladies’ Home Journal’s Power Women. Schieffelin inspires women on their journey to self-actualization and fulfillment using the power of inner and outer beauty.
Other guest speakers include Melissa Haskins with Edward Jones, Sandy Lee of Sandy Lee Coaching, personal trainer Ironbarbelle Meredith, De’Nicea Dr. Of Oriental Medicine with Hilton Holistic Health, TJ Baker with Best Body Ever, Shannon Couturier with CoWork Landing, Sharon Gwozdz with Foresters Financial Services and holistic life coach De’Nicea Hilton who specializes in acupuncture and oriental medicine.
Group organizers Rhonda McDaniel, owner of A Caring Touch Skin Therapy in Brandon, and Pearl Chiarenza, owner of Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center, will also speak about their areas of expertise. The pair plan to host a quarterly brunch to assist women who want to be more successful in all aspects of their life, by improving family relationships, finding financial success, building healthier bodies through proper nutrition and exercise, seeking spiritual support and enjoying personal pampering.
“As women we often put our family’s needs before ours and our mission is to teach women that in order to take care of our families we first must take care of ourselves,” said Chiarenza. “We want to provide women with the tools to help them live financially successful and healthier lives.”
In addition to the quarterly lunches, Women’s Successful Living is accepting applications from women who would benefit from one-on-one mentoring. Selected applicants will receive three months of complimentary mentoring services with one or all of its speakers. Women can nominate themselves or someone else.
“We want this to also be an opportunity to empower women thru mentoring in our community,” said Chiarenza.
Ticket prices are $50 for early birds (purchased by September 17), $55 for regular admission and $60 at the door.
For more information about Women’s Successful Living, visit www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. To purchase tickets, contact McDaniel at Rhonda@womenssuccessfulliving.com or Chiarenza at pearl@womenssuccessfulliving.com or call 449-3308.
Upcoming Event To Empower Women For Successful Living
