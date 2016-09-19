Upcoming Job Fair, ROBOTICON & More

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Commissioner Sandy Murman’s County Job Fair
Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman, in association with CareerSource Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College, will host a County Job Fair on Friday, October 7 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus located at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa. Employers are encouraged to participate. Visit http://bit.ly/2bBHcHg for employer/vendor information. More than 50 employers and vendors participated last year, some of whom interviewed potential employees on the spot, while others provided online links to jobs. In addition, larger companies such as Amazon, Coca-Cola and Hillsborough County Public Schools were present at the event to offer employment opportunities.
The 2016 County Job Fair is free and open to the public.
For more information call Astrid Mosterd at CareerSource Tampa Bay at 397-2090 or email Astrid at mosterda@ careersourcetampabay.com.
ROBOTICON Tampa Bay Set For October 8 & 9 At The USF Sun Dome
ROBOTICON Tampa Bay 2016 is coming to the USF Sun Dome on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Over 800 students will descend at the Sun Dome to learn while they play, and show guests this exciting “Sport for the Mind.” ROBOTICON Tampa Bay is free to the public. Advance registration is available at www.Sun DomeArena.com. Sign up for the SD VIP Pass to receive all the information you need about this event and others at www.SunDomeArena.com. Become a fan and follow the USF Sun Dome on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFSunDomeArena and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/USF_SunDome for special sneak peeks and daily updates.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. In September, free community, worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Classes will be available on Monday, September 19 and Monday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Ste. 260 in Brandon. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. Visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Upcoming Job Fair, ROBOTICON & More
