Vendors Sought For Craft Fair, Night Swing Party & More…

DAR Alafia Chapter Meets Monthly In Brandon
The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meets the first Thursday evening of the month in Brandon. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Some of its volunteer projects include collecting donations for veterans and schools on an ongoing basis, in addition to an ongoing cemetery clean-up project that aids in historic preservation/conservation. Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Individuals interested in attending a meeting and learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution can contact registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com. Upcoming meetings for 2016 are October 6, November 3, and December 1.
Safety In The Garden Clinic
On Wednesday, October 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be a clinic on Safety in the Garden given by Master Gardener Gerri Almand, at the Bloomingdale Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This talk focuses on how to make working in the garden a safe and enjoyable pastime/hobby without causing harm, grief and frustration. This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardener Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.
Local Red Hat Society Chapter Donates Supplies To School
The Brassy & Sassy Red Hatters, a Red Hat Society Chapter in Valrico, recently presented school supplies to Riverview Elementary School. Because many teachers provide a lot of school supplies out of their own pockets, the chapter, which has 17 members, decided to give them a hand. They purchased supplies and delivered them to Riverview Elementary School in August. The Red Hatters will continue to provide these much needed supplies to help the schools.
Saturday Night Swing Party At The Way 2 Dance
Join The Way 2 Dance’s Monthly Saturday Night Dance Party on Saturday, September 24. The theme for the month is Rhinestone cowboy. The group class starts at 7 p.m. followed by the non-stop dance practice party from 8-10 p.m. Mix music and variety of dances guaranteed. Bring your own music and we will play too. The cost is $10 per person. The studio is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 966-4788 or visit www.theway2dance.com.
5th Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair at The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors
Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Interested vendors can contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.
Be The Hope Fall Golf Classic Benefits Women’s Resource Center
Women’s Resource Center of Tampa presents Be The Hope Fall Golf Class, which will take place on Friday September 30 at River Hills Country Club, located at 2943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. Event check-in is at 7:30 a.m. with a Shotgun Start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Collared shirts are required; no denims or cutoffs. Soft spikes only. The cost is $125 per person or $500 per team. For more information call 309-3357. Entry forms and checks can be mailed to Women’s Resource Center at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon or faxed to 661-8622.
Hawthorne Hosts New Brandon Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center will host a new monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 2 p.m. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in its assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases. Call 661-8998 ext. 204.
Riverview Garden Club Meets
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr., in Riverview. The guest speaker is Phil Elting of Elting’s Exotic Plants. Parking is free and admission is free for first time attendees. For more information call Harriet at 727-6567.
September 19, 2016
Vendors Sought For Craft Fair, Night Swing Party & More…
