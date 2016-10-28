28th Annual Trick Or Treat Street Offers Family Friendly Contests, Prizes & More

By Sharon Still
Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be lurking about the parking lot of Riverview High School on Saturday, October 22 as it is time for the area’s biggest annual Halloween Celebration, Trick or Treat Street 2016. The 28th annual event offering safe trick-or-treating for children of all ages is presented by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation and Riverview High School.
The free event attracts thousands of children each year and businesses, churches and other local organizations decorate booths and hand out candy. There are also games, bounce houses, costume contests and plenty of local flavors to sample.
Kim Pessoa of Riverview attended Trick or Treat Street two years ago with her kids. She said, “They have many vendors, almost like an event at Convention Center.”
She added, “They had a haunted School Bus that was awesome, and for kids over age 6. It was a lot of fun, and would definitely go again.”
Kids costume contests will be held throughout the evening, starting with everyone age 3 and under at 5 p.m.; ages 4-7 at 5:30 p.m.; 8-11 years at 6:30 p.m.; and, age 12-15 years at 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee per person.
Dog owners are also encouraged to bring their canine friends in costume for the Four Paws Veterinary Hospital Dog Costume Contest that kicks off at 6 p.m. Dogs of all sizes are welcome. Registration will be a $10 donation to benefit C.A.R.E.
There are many sponsors already onboard but there is always room for more. Businesses and organizations can get involved by designing a booth, dressing up and handing out candy or small toys. There will be prizes in several categories for booth design. Participating business include: The Alley at SouthShore, The Mosaic Company, Chris’s Plumbing Service, Inc., YMCA Camp Cristina, Thatcher Properties and many more.
Trick or Treat Street 2016 will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd. Admission is free and there is a $5 donation for parking. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce office at 813-234-5944 or visit www.riverviewchamber.com.
