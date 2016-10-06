All HCPS Schools/Offices Will Be Closed Friday October 7

By Cyndi Cisneros
All Hillsborough County Public Schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, October 7.
Hillsborough County is expected to get tropical storm force winds with gusts of 40-50 mph. Please stay safe.
There is a need to close all schools due to Hurricane Matthew because the state has directed us to open some of our schools as shelters to help evacuees from neighboring counties.
Extra-curricular activities for tonight, Thursday are still scheduled and HOST for today, Thursday is still open, as is night school.
Athletic events for Friday evening are still scheduled as of now but we’ll keep you updated on a final decision.
