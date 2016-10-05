Annual Seafood Festival Rocks Ruskin

By Kate Quesada
Last year, more than 25,000 people enjoyed delicious food, live music and actives for the whole family at the annual Ruskin Seafood Festival and this year’s event, taking place November 5 and 6 at E.G. Simmons waterfront park, promises to be another weekend to remember.
Located right on Tampa Bay with views of the water and downtown St. Petersburg, the park is easily accessible and the perfect spot to enjoy seafood, music and family fun.
“Just like the SouthShore area has grown so much….so does this festival,” said SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melanie Rimes.
Starting at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the event, in it’s 28th year, features vendors serving culinary specialities from seafood favorites like crab, fish, shrimp, clams and oysters, to chicken, burgers and BBQ for the land rovers and festival favorites for all to enjoy.
“There are tons of options, too many to list,” said Rimes, who explained that the prices for food vary at each booth. “There is something for everyone, that is for sure.”
In addition to the food, there will also be an arts and crafts show with a variety of vendors and exhibits and two stages of entertainment with music for every taste from oldies to classic rock, reggae and dance music. Featured bands on Saturday include Spy vs. Spy, Kozmic Pear, Zebron and James, Six Gun Republic and Broken Tail Light on Saturday and 3 O’Clock Rain, a Christian Rock band, and La Lucha on Sunday. Ronnie Davis, who performs oldies and Elvis songs, will also play.
“Proceeds benefit the SouthShore Chamber which annually helps area businesses and advocates for economic development and continued, proper growth in the SouthShore area,” said Rimes.
The event is pet friendly, although all animals must be on a leash. There is a $2 per car entry fee, which goes directly to Hillsborough County, to get into the park. Admission to the festival is an additional $5 per person but children under 12 and active military with ID are free. All activities, food and drink inside the festival have additional fees. Call 645-1366 or email admin@southshorechamberofcommerce.org. The park is located at 2401 19th Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.
October 5, 2016
Annual Seafood Festival Rocks Ruskin
By Kate Quesada
Last year, more than 25,000 people enjoyed delicious food, live music and actives for the whole family at the annual Ruskin Seafood Festival and this year’s event, taking place November 5 and 6 at E.G. Simmons waterfront park, promises to be another weekend to remember.
Located right on Tampa Bay with views of the water and downtown St. Petersburg, the park is easily accessible and the perfect spot to enjoy seafood, music and family fun.
“Just like the SouthShore area has grown so much….so does this festival,” said SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melanie Rimes.
Starting at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the event, in it’s 28th year, features vendors serving culinary specialities from seafood favorites like crab, fish, shrimp, clams and oysters, to chicken, burgers and BBQ for the land rovers and festival favorites for all to enjoy.
“There are tons of options, too many to list,” said Rimes, who explained that the prices for food vary at each booth. “There is something for everyone, that is for sure.”
In addition to the food, there will also be an arts and crafts show with a variety of vendors and exhibits and two stages of entertainment with music for every taste from oldies to classic rock, reggae and dance music. Featured bands on Saturday include Spy vs. Spy, Kozmic Pear, Zebron and James, Six Gun Republic and Broken Tail Light on Saturday and 3 O’Clock Rain, a Christian Rock band, and La Lucha on Sunday. Ronnie Davis, who performs oldies and Elvis songs, will also play.
“Proceeds benefit the SouthShore Chamber which annually helps area businesses and advocates for economic development and continued, proper growth in the SouthShore area,” said Rimes.
The event is pet friendly, although all animals must be on a leash. There is a $2 per car entry fee, which goes directly to Hillsborough County, to get into the park. Admission to the festival is an additional $5 per person but children under 12 and active military with ID are free. All activities, food and drink inside the festival have additional fees. Call 645-1366 or email admin@southshorechamberofcommerce.org. The park is located at 2401 19th Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.
By Cyndi Cisneros Activities, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments