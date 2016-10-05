Apollo Beach Dermatology Celebrates Six Years Of Serving The Community

By Tatiana Ortiz
Stepping foot into a place that feels cozy like a home, but resonates as a boutique style atmosphere can describe the Apollo Beach Dermatology office in Gibsonton. This dermatology office offers a wide range of dermatological services and accepts most insurances.
In 2001, David S. Sax, MD moved to Florida and founded University Park Dermatology & Medical Spa located in Sarasota. Before that, the Philadelphia native completed his undergraduate studies at Penn State University and became the recipient of the Braddock scholarship. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Also, Dr. Sax received his MD at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lastly, he did an internship at the Pennsylvania State University Medical Center, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Along with that, in 2010 he expanded to the Gibsonton area and opened the satellite office Apollo Beach Dermatology. The 6,000 sq. ft. office in Sarasota provides more amenities for patients, but both offices do interconnect. Apollo Beach Dermatology provides a variety of services such as treatments for acne, rashes, skin cancer diagnosis, which would fall under medical dermatology.
Other services the Gibsonton location administers include surgeries for skin cancers, cysts and cosmetic dermatology such as Botox and fillers. Individuals can find Obagi, Skinceuticals and Elta MD products at Apollo Beach Dermatology. To schedule an appointment visit http://apollobeachderm.com.
“I want the community to know that we are able to give good quality customized care,” Dr. Sax said.
For the month of October, products they carry will be twenty percent off. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 13, the Sarasota office will host a 3rd Annual Cosmetic Pre-sale event to celebrate the Park’s 10-year Anniversary. All the cosmetics in the Sarasota office will be discounted for one night.
“Great to be part of the Gibsonton area for six years and definitely looking to continue our growth,” Dr. Sax said.
The office is located at 13145 King Lakes Dr. Suite 104 in Gibsonton. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call 741-3376.
