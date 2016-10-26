Artisan Aesthetics’ Dr. Castor Offers New Cellfina™ Treatment

Stan Castor, MD, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, announced that Cellfina™, the only FDA-cleared, minimally invasive procedure clinically proven to treat the primary structural cause of cellulite for at least two years, the longest FDA clearance for a cellulite treatment, is now available at his practice, Artisan Aesthetics.
The Cellfina™ System treats the primary structural cause of cellulite, the connective bands woven throughout fat in the thighs and buttocks.
These tight bands pull down the skin, creating the puckering you see on the surface of the skin. Similar to a rubber band under tension, once released, the treated skin bounces back to smooth itself out in as little as three days.
Cellfina is a straightforward solution to cellulite that combines a proven approach with innovative, proprietary technology, for an effective treatment that produces precise, long-lasting results in a single doctor’s office visit.
“With Cellfina the results last,” said Dr. Castor. “Patients typically notice significant improvement at three months, and those results are still evident two years after treatment.” In the pivotal study, 96 percent of Cellfina patients were satisfied after two years surpassing satisfaction rates of other leading cellulite treatments.
The in-office treatment takes less than an hour, depending on the number of dimples being treated and the patient’s individual needs. It is a cellulite solution that doesn’t involve general anesthesia, so afterward patients are able to go about their day.
“Cellfina is unique because it treats the primary structural cause, it’s a minimally invasive procedure and its effects last at least two years, the longest FDA clearance for a cellulite treatment,” said Dr. Castor.
“The result is a smoother and healthier look that gives my patients the confidence to wear shorts, yoga pants or a bathing suit again.”
For an appointment or more information, call 971-2000 or visit www.DrCastor.com.
October 26, 2016
