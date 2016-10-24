Brandon Christian Church To Host 9th Annual Craft Bazaar

By Kathy L. Collins
Just in time for the holidays, the Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting its 9th Annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 9th Annual Craft Bazaar features only hand crafted items. There are no commercially produced products.
According to Betty Dawson, Coordinator of the Annual Craft Bazaar,”There will not be any Mary Kay items, Tupperware sales or jewelry vendors at the 9th Annual Craft Bazaar. Everything is handmade.”
This is a great opportunity to get unique holiday gifts for that friend or loved one who seems to have everything. You can find great gifts such as fused glass art, wood and acrylic pens and pencils, hand painted cards and posters, refurbished furniture, handmade doll clothes, Christmas ornaments, yard art and more.
In addition to hand crafted, one of a kind items, shoppers can look for tasty treats at the bake sale featuring cookies, cakes and breads. Items in the bake sale will cost anywhere from fifty cents to five dollars. There will also be hot dogs and beverages available.
The 9th Annual Craft Bazaar is free to attend and there is no cost to park. There will be people in the parking lot to assist shoppers. Vendors receive free coffee during set up time. There will be vendors located both inside the church and outside on the lovely grounds of Brandon Christian Church.
This is a fundraiser for the church. The building is used by many community groups such as the Girl Scouts and support groups. In addition, members of the church help provide meals to clients of Meals on Wheels. The church hosts families from the Greater Brandon Family Promise program every quarter.
Dawson said, “We see this event as an opportunity to present ourselves to the community. Funds raised at the 9th Annual Craft Bazaar enables us to provide space for many community groups and support groups who need a place to meet but find it difficult to find one.” In addition to Church services, the Brandon Christian Church hosts over two dozen groups including two other churches that hold service there.
For more information, visit www.brandonchristianchurch.org or call Dawson at 404-9393 or email bazaar@dawsoncrew.com.
October 24, 2016
Brandon Christian Church To Host 9th Annual Craft Bazaar
By Kathy L. Collins
Just in time for the holidays, the Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting its 9th Annual Craft Bazaar on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 9th Annual Craft Bazaar features only hand crafted items. There are no commercially produced products.
According to Betty Dawson, Coordinator of the Annual Craft Bazaar,”There will not be any Mary Kay items, Tupperware sales or jewelry vendors at the 9th Annual Craft Bazaar. Everything is handmade.”
This is a great opportunity to get unique holiday gifts for that friend or loved one who seems to have everything. You can find great gifts such as fused glass art, wood and acrylic pens and pencils, hand painted cards and posters, refurbished furniture, handmade doll clothes, Christmas ornaments, yard art and more.
In addition to hand crafted, one of a kind items, shoppers can look for tasty treats at the bake sale featuring cookies, cakes and breads. Items in the bake sale will cost anywhere from fifty cents to five dollars. There will also be hot dogs and beverages available.
The 9th Annual Craft Bazaar is free to attend and there is no cost to park. There will be people in the parking lot to assist shoppers. Vendors receive free coffee during set up time. There will be vendors located both inside the church and outside on the lovely grounds of Brandon Christian Church.
This is a fundraiser for the church. The building is used by many community groups such as the Girl Scouts and support groups. In addition, members of the church help provide meals to clients of Meals on Wheels. The church hosts families from the Greater Brandon Family Promise program every quarter.
Dawson said, “We see this event as an opportunity to present ourselves to the community. Funds raised at the 9th Annual Craft Bazaar enables us to provide space for many community groups and support groups who need a place to meet but find it difficult to find one.” In addition to Church services, the Brandon Christian Church hosts over two dozen groups including two other churches that hold service there.
For more information, visit www.brandonchristianchurch.org or call Dawson at 404-9393 or email bazaar@dawsoncrew.com.
By Kathy Collins Charity or Non-Profit Story, Christian Voice Monthly No comments