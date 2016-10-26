Staff Report
October 26, 2016
Breathe Easy In Stress Free Atmosphere Of The Salt Grotto
Staff Report
This cold and flu season, try The Salt Grotto, located in Plaza Bella at 1026 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico for a 100% natural, safe and drug-free, respiratory relief option. Upon walking in the door, customers are welcomed by soothing Himalayan Salt lamps and the subtle aroma of Essential Oils. Treatment rooms have sand-like pink salt on the floors, and walls are lined with art made from rocks of Himalayan Salt. During the 30-45 minute sessions, custom Halogenerators release 100% pure pharmaceutical-grade salt to create a dry aerosol that works as an anti-inflammatory as well as clearing mucus.
At the Salt Grotto, halo (salt) therapy sessions are offered in multiple formats with and Adult Room, Children’s Room and Private Salt Bed. The Adult Room offers 45 minutes of pure relaxation in a zero gravity lounge chair.
The private Salt Bed Chamber is a great way to ease stress while treating skin conditions caused by bacteria or fungus, such as eczema, psoriasis and acne.
Owner Debbie Austerman purchased The Salt Grotto just over a year ago and is proud of the healing properties her business offers. “We provide an all-natural treatment,” Austerman said. “People don’t realize how important the treatments are for their immune system as a health preventative.”
Customer Marie Gilmore is a big fan and purchased a Children’s Room Package, “I became a customer because I had a stuffy 18-month-old and I didn’t want to medicate him. Instead he played quietly in the Children’s Therapy Room while I drank green tea and after 45 minutes, his congestion was clear and even I felt better. We really look forward to our sessions.”
Additional treatments offered at The Salt Grotto include a Far Infrared Sauna, Acupuncture, and Massage Therapy.
Dr. Stephen Dell-Jones, acupuncturist, provides private and group sessions dedicated to naturally treating multiple health concerns including arthritis, anxiety, joint pain, and more. Group sessions are held in the Adult Salt Room where clients receive a salt therapy session at the same time.
Massage therapist, Ilena Benjamin, provides The Salt Grotto’s clients with treatments and services that will encourage relaxation and aid in healing.
For more information, visit thesaltgrotto.com. You can book an appointment online or call 324-8946.
