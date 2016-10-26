Center Place Holiday Tea Offers Music, Scones & Devonshire Creme

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association (Center Place) will hold its 6th Annual Holiday Tea on Sunday, December 4 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight. Table reservations must be made by November 20. You can get your tickets by calling 685-8888 or email cpfinearts@verizon.net. This is an adult only event. This event always sells out early, so be sure to get your tickets or tables now. All proceeds raised fund children’s programs at Center Place.
This year’s theme is “A Florida Christmas.” Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Director for Center Place explained, “This offers the sponsored tables an opportunity to really be creative. For instance, you could have a beachy Christmas with items such as shells or one featuring gators or manatees. Just have fun. We will have special prizes for the most unique and most whimsical table.”
For just $50 you can have the talented decorators at Center Place set your table.
The 6th Annual Holiday Tea will feature a special holiday lunch including holiday scones and Devonshire cream. Yummy desserts will be provided by Jute’s Box Bakery and Moreno’s Bakery. Teavana holiday teas will be provided by Orange Home Accessories in Valrico. Chick-fil-A at Lake Brandon is also a lunch sponsor. Attendees will be treated to special entertainment by The Southern Company Chorus, an 18 member local, all women chorus.
In addition to great food and entertainment, you can enjoy Center Place’s great silent auction. Rodriguez said, “Our fabulous silent auction will be a great place to shop for those unique Christmas gifts, while supporting our non-profit art center at the same time. It is a win-win. Gift items for all ages will be showcased.”
Center Place is a not-for profit arts organization established in 1976. Its members are dedicated to the promotion of fine arts and civic involvement. Center Place offers cultural enrichment opportunities for all ages through a variety of programs including original art exhibits, art education and the performing arts.
Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.
