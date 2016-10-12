Chalkliines: Volunteer Opportunities Available, MacDill Awards Grant & Names Welcomed For New School

Photos and story by Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools Seek Y.E.S. Volunteers
The Hillsborough County Public Schools Volunteer Services Department is seeking local qualified and willing volunteers and community partners to serve its schools.
District officials said that the department is committed to working with volunteers and community partners functioning as a liaison to link volunteers and community partners with its schools.
Volunteers and community partners are saying “Y.E.S.” (You Empower Students) every day to empower them with the skills, knowledge and attitudes that are necessary to “prepare students for life”.
Volunteer Opportunities to say “Y.E.S.” include: School based volunteer, Mentor, Speakers, Classroom Presentations, Days of Service, and Business and Community Partnerships.
During the 2014-2015 school year Hillsborough County Public Schools boasted of nearly 58,000 registered volunteers, which was the equivalent of 2,901,390 volunteer hours, with the value of $66,935,067. Per Florida State law, school volunteers must be background checked each year.
The season starts July 1 and runs through June 30.Those interested may contact their school’s community volunteer coordinator or the District Volunteer Services Office or call 872-5254.
MacDill AFB Tinker K-8 School Awarded $750K Project SALUTE Grant
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials have proudly reported of receiving a generous a five-year $750,000 grant to increase the social-emotional well-being of military-dependent students at Tinker K-8 School.
Located on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Tinker K-8 School is named for the distinguished General Clarence L. Tinker.
General Tinker was the first U.S. general to die in World War II. His plane vanished at sea during the Battle of Midway.
The school, which opened under the U.S. Department of Defense, has been part of the Hillsborough County Public School District since 1952.The original school has since been rebuilt.
Tinker is now expanding to include grades K through eighth grade.
According to district officials, the grant to HCPS was one of 48 awarded by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Partnership.
“Project SALUTE”, (Supporting All Learners and Uniting To Excel), will focus on peer supports and mentoring, a school-wide behavior management program and parent/community engagement.
“Our district recognizes that military-connected students face unique challenges early in their educational careers related to mobility, family separation and transition.
We are honored to have received this grant that will allow us to focus on military-connected students and provide supports during a critical time in their education,” said HCPS Superintendent Jeff Eakins.
“Project SALUTE” is promising to bring professional development for Tinker K-8 faculty and staff through a partnership with the MCEC (Military Child Education Coalition).
For more information, about HCPS please visit, www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
District Seeks Names for Elementary “C”
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials began seeking assistance from members of the community of nominations for the naming of Elementary “C”, scheduled to open next year, in the Triple Creek area in south Riverview.
School officials said that schools are traditionally named for individuals who have specifically rendered outstanding service to public education, such as U.S. presidents, school board members, educators, and outstanding citizens.
Schools may also be named for geographic locations and for groups and clubs.
When naming a new school or other existing facility, input shall be solicited from neighboring schools and the community at large, according to the policy.
Anyone wishing to submit a name for the new school should send their nominations to Shaylia McRae, Area VIII Superintendent either by email at Shaylia.mcrae@sdhc.k12.fl.us or by mail to Shaylia McRae, 2807 John Sherman Way, Ruskin FL, 33570.
The deadline to submit a name is October 11. The School Board is tentatively scheduled to approve the name for Elementary “C” on November 1.
October 12, 2016
Chalkliines: Volunteer Opportunities Available, MacDill Awards Grant & Names Welcomed For New School
