Christmas Town™, Returns To Busch Gardens® Tampa BayStaff Report

Staff Report
The annual holiday tradition, Christmas Town™, returns to Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay with more than two million twinkling lights, festive treats, holiday entertainment and unique attractions, including the all-new addition of the beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
The popular event takes place on 23 select dates from Friday, November 25 to Saturday, December 31, with fan-favorite entertainment and new twists:
New this year is Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, located in the Celestial Crossing. Meet and take photos with Rudolph, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and Bumble. Play holiday games and indulge in Yuletide treats while scenes of the beloved story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer come to life.
Santa’s House presented by Coca-Cola®: The Claus family invites you into their North Pole home. While the elves are busy preparing for Christmas, Santa is taking a break from his busy holiday schedule to meet and take photos with families in his private study.
Nestled between beautifully lit trees and roaring with excitement, some of the best views of Christmas Town can be found atop Florida’s top thrill rides, including the all-new family spin coaster, Cobra’s Curse™.
Guests can also expect the return of fan-favorite shows that ring in the season, including Christmas on Ice, Carol of the Bells light show and the Holiday Hills Brass Band. Christmas Town is open until 10 p.m. on select dates and will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For New Year’s Eve, the event will remain open until 1 a.m.
Christmas Town is included with any annual pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park. Guests who purchase a 2017 Annual Pass now, get three months free. From world-class roller coasters and Broadway-style entertainment to one-of-a-kind, up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to deliver some of the biggest thrills anywhere.
Christmas Town will also offer some magnificent opportunities for groups looking to book a unique holiday party. For details, call the Busch Gardens Events Team at 987-5523.
For a complete list of seasonal sights and unforgettable Yuletide experiences, visit ChristmasTown.com.
Plus, be the first to know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following the park’s blog at BuschGardensTampaBlog.com, or follow Busch Gardens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
October 24, 2016
Christmas Town™, Returns To Busch Gardens® Tampa BayStaff Report
Staff Report
The annual holiday tradition, Christmas Town™, returns to Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay with more than two million twinkling lights, festive treats, holiday entertainment and unique attractions, including the all-new addition of the beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
The popular event takes place on 23 select dates from Friday, November 25 to Saturday, December 31, with fan-favorite entertainment and new twists:
New this year is Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, located in the Celestial Crossing. Meet and take photos with Rudolph, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and Bumble. Play holiday games and indulge in Yuletide treats while scenes of the beloved story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer come to life.
Santa’s House presented by Coca-Cola®: The Claus family invites you into their North Pole home. While the elves are busy preparing for Christmas, Santa is taking a break from his busy holiday schedule to meet and take photos with families in his private study.
Nestled between beautifully lit trees and roaring with excitement, some of the best views of Christmas Town can be found atop Florida’s top thrill rides, including the all-new family spin coaster, Cobra’s Curse™.
Guests can also expect the return of fan-favorite shows that ring in the season, including Christmas on Ice, Carol of the Bells light show and the Holiday Hills Brass Band. Christmas Town is open until 10 p.m. on select dates and will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For New Year’s Eve, the event will remain open until 1 a.m.
Christmas Town is included with any annual pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park. Guests who purchase a 2017 Annual Pass now, get three months free. From world-class roller coasters and Broadway-style entertainment to one-of-a-kind, up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to deliver some of the biggest thrills anywhere.
Christmas Town will also offer some magnificent opportunities for groups looking to book a unique holiday party. For details, call the Busch Gardens Events Team at 987-5523.
For a complete list of seasonal sights and unforgettable Yuletide experiences, visit ChristmasTown.com.
Plus, be the first to know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following the park’s blog at BuschGardensTampaBlog.com, or follow Busch Gardens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
By Press Release Activities, Christian Voice Monthly No comments